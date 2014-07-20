from the ban-hammer dept.
https://www.zdnet.com/article/linux-team-approves-new-terminology-bans-terms-like-blacklist-and-slave/
Linus Torvalds approved on Friday a new and more inclusive terminology for the Linux kernel code and documentation.
Going forward, Linux developers have been asked to use new terms for the master/slave and blacklist/whitelist terminologies.
The Linux team did not recommend any specific terms but asked developers to choose as appropriate.
The new terms are to be used for new source code written for the Linux kernel and its associated documentation.
The older terms, considered inadequate now, will only be allowed for maintaining older code and documentation, or "when updating code for an existing (as of 2020) hardware or protocol specification that mandates those terms."
Also At:
Linux kernel will no longer use terms 'blacklist' and 'slave'
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @01:06AM (12 children)
So an operating kernel isn't even safe from this bullshit? I'm throwing out all my tech and moving to a cabin in the woods.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @01:19AM (4 children)
Don't forget to get rid of your Master Card.
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Wednesday July 15, @01:34AM (3 children)
anyone with a Master's degree should feel ashamed right now.
(yes, this is stupid, absurd, and we should know that words in some contexts are NOT harmful or wrong. goddammitsomuch)
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 1) by PaperNoodle on Wednesday July 15, @01:47AM (2 children)
Anyone with a master bedroom in their home should ashamed right now.
1
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @02:05AM (1 child)
some of your ancestors literally had slaves
literally kept involuntary workers in their home
imagine that - your ancestors
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @02:16AM
I'm sure my ancestors, literally, we're slaves.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @01:25AM (1 child)
Just wait until November when Trump wins and all the SJWs commit suicide. Linus can then use git to revert all this nonsense.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @02:04AM
Does that mean you incels will commit suicide if Trump loses?
It isn't worth it man, Trump doesn't deserve your loyalty and neither does any current sitting GOP senator. Don't let it get you down, you'll be OK and with universal healthcare you can finally get some of those health problems taken care of. The body is a temple, if it is unhealthy your soul suffers.
(Score: 3, Touché) by c0lo on Wednesday July 15, @01:33AM (1 child)
What? You reckon an OS kernel can't function without the symbol names containing 'blacklist' and 'slave' or what?
If you do so, stay there, don't get out as Unabomber.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @02:24AM
Or worse yet, the Unaboomer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @01:37AM (2 children)
I've renamed my blacklist to motherfucker, my whitelist to pussy, and renamed my slave drive to cocksucker. I need a name for my Kaepernick collection... Any suggestions?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @01:40AM (1 child)
Mediocre?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @01:59AM
As a hero he is pretty mediocre I'll grant you that.
Now MLK, that dude was a real hero. Schindler was another hero, putting his life on the line with fucing Nazis to save lives. Rosa Parks, heroine of the best kind. Can't forget Lincoln, the President with the balls to put down racist traitors! Or Doy Gorton who worked so hard for Civil Rights while trying to educate people on the reality of southern US states.
It saddens me that some people hate the idea of mutual respect, but thankfully the average American is learning to drop the outdated divisive hatred.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Mykl on Wednesday July 15, @01:13AM (2 children)
I was going to use a different set of colors - e.g. Greenlist / Redlist, but I may inadvertently offend Native Americans, Socialists or the GOP with the term "Red".
Perhaps we should use PlusList and UnPlusList? That would be DoublePlus Good.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @01:23AM
Capitalist / Socialist ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @02:03AM
Fucklist / Cuntlist
Everyone's happy.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday July 15, @01:17AM (11 children)
They needlessly anthropomize computers, which are after all not sentient or intelligent (yet?). I would have started off using terms like block-list/pass-list, director/executor, source/sink, and so on. Isn't that closer to the reality on the ground anyway?
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @01:31AM
I looked into blacklist and it goes way back to the 16th century or thereabouts. The fact that people are getting offended by things like that is a pretty clear indication that there's little actual work to be done other than to allow things to take their natural course. At some point, individuals and groups need to step up to create something new. It's been that way with numerous other groups to the point where many of them are no longer acknowledge to have gone through persecution. For example, the Germans during the World Wars in the US were badly mistreated, but you don't hear people talking about the language being banned from schools or the thousands that wound up in American concentration camps during WWII.
The reality is that some groups seem to have figured it out and others haven't and it's not even really a matter of skin color either as Africans that immigrated to the US more recently don't seem to be affected by racism to the same extent as those that have been here for generations.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @01:35AM (7 children)
Those terms were originally created by nerds, i.e. people that we know today to score high on the functional-autism spectrum. Nerds are notoriously socially inept, and most of them relate more to computers and machines than to other human beings. Therefore it's not surprising that they would have a tendancy to anthropomorphize said computers and machines.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday July 15, @01:43AM
... and not relating to other people, who may be offended/upset by the use of some words?
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 2) by driverless on Wednesday July 15, @01:49AM (5 children)
Blacklists weren't, in (approximately) IT use they go back to financiers who used cheque blacklists and later credit card blacklists, originally printed out on paper and mailed to stores, and in pre-IT times they go back decades if not centuries, see e.g. "Hollywood blacklist". So geeks just used a well-established term with a widely-known meaning.
And that's the problem with this touchy-feely "did not recommend any specific terms but asked developers to choose as appropriate", if I see "blacklist" and "whitelist" I know exactly what I'm dealing with, but if I see "noodlelist" and "meatballlist" I have to spend ages reverse-engineering metadata to figure out what on earth each one is. If you're going to replace long-established terms that have a known meaning then at least come up with a unified replacement for them.
And figure out what to use in place of greylist, which accompanies whitelist and blacklist.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @01:51AM (2 children)
There's other issues. For example, you can have white lists, blacklists and greylists for use with your email. With other colors that wouldn't work and with other words it gets rather complicated. People generally know what two of those words are already, the third doesn't require much explanation that it's in between the two options.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @02:01AM
blacklist = badlist
whitelist = goodlist
graylist = ???
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @02:02AM
"block-list/pass-list/, director/executor, source/sink"
Time to exercise that imagination instead of that emotional outrage.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday July 15, @02:02AM
Because allow/deny is such a hard terminology that the next easier choice is noddle/meat, right?
Do you have a speech impediment?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @02:11AM
"account balance being in black" seems to be good to their mind.
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Wednesday July 15, @01:36AM
stop anthropom[...]ing computers. they *hate* that.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @01:45AM
"they" being humans. Anthropomorphize everything.
"I would have". Good for you. "Black" and "White" as terms have a usage in common parlance for centuries and millennia without a racial connotation. When you look for offense you will find it. The Salem witch trials did find witches. It's too bad that witches are fiction.
"closer to the reality on the ground anyway". No. Lists are inherently hierarchical and represent capitalist misogynistic imperialism and colonialism. Bigot. "Block" and "pass" are transphobic slurs used by bigots to stereotype "passable traps".
If you want to speak like a robot divorced from any linguistic flair or cultural heritage from a paucity of expression be my guest. Don't expect others to adhere to your grey newspeak based on offense.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @01:28AM
On creating a blacklist!
(Score: 4, Funny) by looorg on Wednesday July 15, @01:28AM (3 children)
All this does is making me want to use the terms even more. I think I'll start using them more often now, even when I rarely used to before. Just out of spite.
(Score: 2, Troll) by MostCynical on Wednesday July 15, @01:52AM (2 children)
thus the US Republic is brought down ... by pettiness and spite.
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @01:59AM (1 child)
by erasing history and culture.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @02:06AM
No history is being erased, and if you confuse tech terms with culture then you've got bigger problems. Besides, not all cultural aspects are valuable or do you think we should go back to the human slavery days?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @01:37AM
Linus is a Finn. They were always either slaves or Nazi. http://www.strangehistory.net/2015/02/24/good-swastikas-hakaristi/ [strangehistory.net]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @01:42AM (2 children)
So I sympathize with the greybeards around here angry about terminology being changed that never had a racial connotation as far as we were concerned. I never thought of retard as a hateful insult, just a stronger insult than stupid. However, I try and remain open to change because I never did like people who got outraged about culture changing for the better.
Queue 2008 and the racist assholes lost their minds, then 2016 and a racist douche was put into the highest office in retaliation and hate crimes began rising as the President of the United States laid bare the racism rotting throughout the nation. Shouldna done that!
Now the backlash is so severe, the average American so disgusted with these open displays of hate and discrimination that businesses and organizations like the Linux Team realized they can more easily push through these social reforms that have been a thorn in their side for years without much outrage except from a minority of outraged and mostly old people.
So silver linings, for this small piece I will thank you assholes that helped make the country so shitty that social reforms have become easier and obvious to more people. After 4 years of hate and shit I'll take this little glimmer of good, because I'm not too set in my ways to worry about a few technical terms, names, or outdated symbols being changed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @01:55AM
You haven't actually seen shitty yet. Not even close. But fear not, your country is going to rocket straight into the toilet bowl.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @01:58AM
You must be a fairy. The fairy tale you're telling won't pass muster with anyone else. Do you live in Gay Francisco?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @01:59AM
Blacklist == Shitlist
Slave == GradStudent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @02:10AM (1 child)
I can sort of understand getting rid of master/slave, especially if it is in regard to IDE hard drives, where the term was never even technically correct to start with.
But whitelist/blacklist? How does that even make sense?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday July 15, @02:13AM
Oddly.
As in: it oddly makes sense. (grin)