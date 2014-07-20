Stories
China's Newest Carrier Rocket Fails in Debut Mission

posted by janrinok on Wednesday July 15, @03:07AM
from the try-try-again dept.
Science News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for RandomFactor:

China's newest carrier rocket fails in debut mission:

The debut mission of Kuaizhou 11, the newest in China's carrier rocket fleet, failed on Friday, according to its maker.

The rocket blasted off at 12:17 pm at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China's Gobi Desert to send two small satellites to two different orbits. During its flight, some abnormalities emerged and resulted in failure, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp, one of the nation's major space contractors, said in a statement, adding that engineers are investigating the incident.

A Kuaizhou 11 is 25 meters tall, and has a diameter of 2.2 meters. With a liftoff weight of 78 metric tons, the rocket will be able to place a 1-ton payload into a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 700 kilometers, according to CASIC.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Wednesday July 15, @03:30AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday July 15, @03:30AM (#1021695) Journal

    a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 700 kilometers

    Didn't know the term. For the convenience of others [wikipedia.org] like me:

    A Sun-synchronous orbit (SSO, also called a heliosynchronous orbit) is a nearly polar orbit around a planet, in which the satellite passes over any given point of the planet's surface at the same local mean solar time. More technically, it is an orbit arranged so that it precesses through one complete revolution each year, so it always maintains the same relationship with the Sun.
    ...
    A Sun-synchronous orbit is useful for imaging, spy, and weather satellites, because every time that the satellite is overhead, the surface illumination angle on the planet underneath it will be nearly the same.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @03:42AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @03:42AM (#1021704)

    It was "made in China."

    Thank you and goodnight!

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday July 15, @03:54AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Wednesday July 15, @03:54AM (#1021712) Journal

    ...into a sun-synchronous orbit

    Oh well, not this one

    Where did it "place" its payload, by the way? Somewhere more geosynchronous, right?

    --
    REDЯUM
