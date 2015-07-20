Stories
Cybersex, Erotic Tech and Virtual Intimacy Are on the Rise During COVID-19

posted by chromas on Wednesday July 15, @04:06PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the iTouch dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

Medical Xpress:

When it comes to sex and relationships, the pandemic is creating a situation where people are either living in close proximity (possibly with partners, children or other family members) or are limited in their opportunities to find partners for prolonged periods of time. These circumstances can directly impact our intimacy.

A recent online survey found that a majority of participants in a sample of 1,559 adults reported a decline in the quality of their sex lives (43.5 percent) during the COVID-19 pandemic, while only a minority reported improvements (13.6 percent). Interestingly, however, despite people reporting a decrease in the frequency of sexual behaviours compared to the past year, one in five individuals (20.3 percent) added at least one new activity to their sex life, such as a new sexual position, incorporating pornography or engaging in cybersex. Compared to people who made no change, those who spiced things up were more likely to report improvements in their sex life since the beginning of the pandemic.

"As the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene says: 'You are your safest sex partner.'"

Journal Reference:
Less Sex, but More Sexual Diversity: Changes in Sexual Behavior during the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic, Leisure Sciences (DOI: 10.1080/01490400.2020.1774016)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @04:25PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @04:25PM (#1021976)

    I just can't decide on a lefty or righty, or to go full oil well blowout and use both.

  • (Score: 2) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Wednesday July 15, @05:21PM

    by jmichaelhudsondotnet (8122) on Wednesday July 15, @05:21PM (#1021996) Journal

    if you cant trust your car computer, id be very careful what networked electronic devices you put your other body parts into.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @05:24PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @05:24PM (#1022000)

    There's expected [bbc.com] to be a "jaw dropping" crash in world populations coming over the next decades.

    Pair that with increased life expectancy and we'll have a world with a bunch of old guys and almost no labor force. Haven't our social decisions over the past 5 decades been awesome!

    In other other news, I do genuinely think it's kind of a sad state of affairs that COVID let to a decline in most people's sex lives. Been cooped up with Mrs. Anonymous Coward over here and things have never been better.

