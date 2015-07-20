Lego and Nintendo have teamed up to create a new NES Lego kit. The $US229 kit will let you build your very own Lego NES console and old CRT TV (with stand!). Even better, the kit has a mechanical winch that scrolls the game across the screen.

From TFA:

The set includes an NES console with one controller, along with a game cartridge that fits into the cartridge slot, just like the real thing. While that's pretty neat, I'm more impressed with the little retro TV set, inside of which is part of a level from Super Mario Brothers. As you turn a handle on the side of the TV, the level scrolls by, with Mario jumping over the obstacles in 8-bit glory, bouncing on Koopas and collecting power-ups as he goes. Not only does it look totally awesome, it also appears to use some really interesting building techniques that go to show how far Lego's construction methods have come since the sets of my childhood all those decades ago.

The kit goes on sale from the 1st of August