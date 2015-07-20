from the and-even-6G dept.
Samsung is planning for the commercialization of 6G wireless technology around 2028-2030, with a peak data rate of 1,000 Gbps (1 Tbps) and a user experienced data rate ("minimum achievable data rate for a user in real network environment") of 1 Gbps (this is set at 100 Mbps download, 50 Mbps upload in the case of 5G):
In the white paper, Samsung expects that the completion of the 6G standard and its earliest commercialization date could be as early as 2028, while mass commercialization may occur around 2030. Both humans and machines will be the main users of 6G, and 6G will be characterized by provision of advanced services such as truly immersive extended reality (XR), high-fidelity mobile hologram and digital replica.
Whereas 5G requirements mainly focused on performance aspects, Samsung defines three categories of requirements that have to be met to realize 6G services – performance, architectural and trustworthiness requirements. Examples of 6G performance requirements are a peak data rate of 1,000 Gbps (gigabits per second) and air latency less than 100 microseconds (μs), 50 times the peak data rate and one-tenth the latency of 5G.
[...] The white paper also introduces candidate technologies that could be essential to satisfy the requirements for 6G. These include the use of the terahertz (THz) frequency band, novel antenna technologies to enhance the coverage of high frequency band signals, advanced duplex technologies, the evolution of network topology, spectrum sharing to increase the efficiency of frequency utilization and the use of AI in wireless communications.
Samsung's 6G white paper (PDF) mentions 16K resolution VR, as well as "high-fidelity mobile holograms" and "digital replicas/twins" (basically detailed VR avatars) as possible applications:
Another challenge is sufficient wireless capacity. Note that current AR technology requires 55.3 megabits per second (Mbps) to support 8K display (with one million points), which can provide enough user experience on a mobile display. However, in order to provide truly immersive AR, the density should be largely improved and it will require 0.44 gigabits per second (Gbps) throughput (with 16 million points). In addition, XR media streaming may have similar demands to 16K UHD (Ultra High Definition) quality video. For example, 16K VR requires 0.9 Gbps throughput (with compression ratio of 1/400). The current user experienced data rate of 5G is not sufficient for seamless streaming. It is expected that the market sizes for VR and AR will reach $44.7 billion and $87 billion, respectively, by 2030.
[...] Users will be even able to go beyond observation, and actually interact with the digital twins, using VR devices or holographic displays. A digital twin could be a representation of a remotely controlled set of sensors and actuators. In this manner, a user's interaction with a digital twin can result in actions in the physical world. For example, a user could physically move within a remote site by controlling a robot in that space entirely via real-time interactions with a digital twin representation of that remote site.
Also at Wccftech.
Related Stories
Sharp Announces 2nd Gen 8K UHD TVs at IFA
Sharp this week introduced its second-generation 8K ultra-high def TVs at IFA in Berlin. The new televisions use the company's new panels as well as the latest processors that can upscale Full-HD and Ultra-HD 4K content to a 7680×4320 resolution.
The initial lineup of Sharp's 2nd Gen Aquos 8K UHD TVs will include models featuring sizes of 60, 70, and 80 inches. The new televisions will be based on the company's new image processor that doubles its compute throughput over the predecessor and can upscale 2K as well as 4K content to an 8K resolution with a 100/120 Hz refresh rate.
Samsung's first 8K TV goes on sale next month
Samsung is announcing its first commercial 8K TV, the Q900R, at IFA 2018 this week. The QLED panel will be available in 65-inch, 75-inch, 82-inch, and 85-inch sizes, and is capable of peak brightness of 4,000 nits. It also supports the newer HDR10+ format backed by Samsung and Amazon.
The incredibly poor detail of 4K makes my eyes bleed; it's impossible to look at. At least now we'll have some more 8K options to tide us over until we reach 64K (61440×34560).
See also: Tech Tent: Are you ready for an 8K telly?
Samsung's 8K QLED TV looks great, but who needs it?
Toshiba Intros Its First Ever 8K TV Concept – IFA 2018
Previously: AU Optronics to Ship 8K Panels to TV Manufacturers in H1 2018
Related: Dell Announces First "Mass-Market" 8K Display
Philips Demos an 8K Monitor
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday July 15, @10:40PM (2 children)
Doesn't that mean it'll cause even more covid mind control spying magic?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday July 15, @11:03PM
The National Wireless Organization says it's safe.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @11:22PM
That depends on how much of the 1Tbps is routed via HuaWei.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @10:41PM (1 child)
I don't believe you have the world's largest 6G network installed.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday July 15, @10:52PM
The World's Largest 6Gee Network
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @10:58PM (1 child)
now with 20% more g!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 15, @11:35PM
Now I can exceed my monthly data cap in only 1 second.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday July 15, @11:12PM (3 children)
Sticking to the decade cycle more or less. 2G was 1991, 3G 1998, 4G 2009, 5G is rolling out now then. So if anything 5G was late.
That said I still don't know why I would want/need 5G much less 6G but I guess there will be some awesome superduper killer appz you just can't live without ... Holograms and digital avatars ... sounds like p0rn will be the trailblazer app once again. That said I don't really see a personal need for any of those techs at this very moment.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday July 15, @11:21PM (2 children)
VR headsets make sense, but by 2030 standalone headsets could be tremendously more powerful/efficient (tricks like foveated rendering lower the necessary performance), with no need for high resolution/FPS video to be transmitted from a nearby workstation.
The hologram and digital avatar stuff looks cool, but highly speculative.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday July 15, @11:27PM (1 child)
I wonder if VR headsets are a bit like 3D TVs, where they seem like a cool idea, but then nobody actually wants to pay extra for that feature, then they find when they get it for free, they never use it anyway.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday July 15, @11:36PM
I think it's here to stay, but it will be a slow build up with the hardware getting cheaper and much better. Notice the "XR" buzzword in the summary, and the prediction of the AR market becoming ~2x larger than VR. Combining VR and AR in one pair of flat glasses could help adoption, since the device is more useful.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]