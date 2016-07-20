from the thanks-for-the-update dept.
Microsoft Outlook is crashing worldwide with 0xc0000005 errors, how to fix:
Microsoft Outlook is immediately crashing worldwide when users start the application, with 0xc0000005 errors displayed in the Windows Event Viewer.
These crashes started occurring over the last hour, and reports are flooding in from users all over the world.
Users who examined their Application event logs will see an error log stating that the OUTLOOK.EXE program has crashed with an exception code 0xc0000005.
[...] The Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account has tweeted that this is being caused by new update and that they are investigating the issue.
In an incident status message in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center titled 'EX218604: Users experiencing Outlook connection issues and crashes', Microsoft suggests users use web and mobile clients until the issue is resolved.
[...] If Microsoft Outlook is crashing for you, you can resolve the issue by either starting Microsoft Outlook in Safe Mode or rolling back to a previous version of Microsoft Outlook.
The article provides step-by-step instructions for the workarounds.
(Score: 1) by Zinnia Zirconium on Thursday July 16, @02:58AM (2 children)
I wonder if webmail is a thing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 16, @03:21AM
Microsoft 364
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Booga1 on Thursday July 16, @03:22AM
They are referring to Outlook Web Access(OWA). OWA is a web based client access method for users on Microsoft Exchange.
If you're using Outlook, chances are that you're on Exchange. Office 365 mail is Exchange Online, so anyone on it should have it available unless your administrator has turned it off.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 16, @03:00AM
The fix for this or the bitcoin Bill Gates promised me on Twitter earlier?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 16, @03:02AM (2 children)
Looked over someone's shoulder once when they were using Outlook. Didn't look very nice, glad I never had to start using it.
Unfortunately, my customers (at big companies) do have to use it, so they are going to have a productivity hit until it's resolved. This might involve corporate IT? I don't think they can mess with their Office installation personally.
(Score: 1) by petecox on Thursday July 16, @03:48AM (1 child)
I'm using the Outlook app for Android, seems pretty intuitive aside from me being too stupid to understand focused inbox.
I tried foss alternatives such as K-9 from the f-droid repository but across multiple devices I do not have the patience to mess around with Gmail's shenanigoats over authentication.
And as for Google's own email app, they can quit changing the interface every few months. It's just email for Pete's sake.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday July 16, @04:12AM
I don't know what Google and Yahoo have done to SMTP and POP in the name of security, but I haven't had much luck connecting to their email services with an email client. Thunderbird works. Sylpheed and Trojita don't work.
I've been using their web mail interface, but I went back to the email client when Yahoo mail pulled a little stunt about a month ago, of degrading the interface if your browser had an ad blocker active.
(Score: 2, Informative) by ShadowSystems on Thursday July 16, @03:38AM
I use O2010 as a stand-alone install (just Outlook, none of the rest of the MS Office suite) on Win7Pro64.
I don't use Exchange, am not a Active Directory user, & don't use either the Outlook.com or O365 sites.
As such my copy of O2010 seems to be fine.
WinUpdate didn't include anything for it (just the definitions for Defender) & so there was no change to the program that might have caused such outages.
Granted, there won't be any updates because my choice of OS is "too old" (snorts in derrision), but that doesn't change the fact that the headline in my RSS feed made me wonder WTF.
"Win10 Outlook for Active Directory, Exchange, Office.com, or Office365 are all havving issues" would have been a more accurate title.
I'm sorry if you have been affected by the crash, but I'm gonna be smug atop this castle wall while I taunt you like a Frenchman mocking the English ka-niggits. =-)P
