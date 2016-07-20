Microsoft Outlook is immediately crashing worldwide when users start the application, with 0xc0000005 errors displayed in the Windows Event Viewer.

These crashes started occurring over the last hour, and reports are flooding in from users all over the world.

Users who examined their Application event logs will see an error log stating that the OUTLOOK.EXE program has crashed with an exception code 0xc0000005.

[...] The Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account has tweeted that this is being caused by new update and that they are investigating the issue.

In an incident status message in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center titled 'EX218604: Users experiencing Outlook connection issues and crashes', Microsoft suggests users use web and mobile clients until the issue is resolved.

[...] If Microsoft Outlook is crashing for you, you can resolve the issue by either starting Microsoft Outlook in Safe Mode or rolling back to a previous version of Microsoft Outlook.