from the does-it-help-with-text-formatting? dept.
Virginia Tech researchers have discovered a novel process to 3-D print latex rubber, unlocking the ability to print a variety of elastic materials with complex geometric shapes.
[...] 3-D printed latex has been documented only a handful of times in scientific literature. None of the previous examples come close to the mechanical properties of the latex printed by an interdisciplinary team affiliated with the Macromolecules Innovation Institute (MII), the College of Science, and the College of Engineering.
[...] Even with the custom printer, the fluid latex particles caused scattering outside of the projected UV light on the latex resin surface, which resulted in printing inaccurate parts, so Meenakshisundaram devised a second novel idea. He embedded a camera onto the printer to capture an image of each vat of latex resin. With his custom algorithm, the machine is able to "see" the UV light's interaction on the resin surface and then automatically adjust the printing parameters to correct for the resin scattering to cure just the intended shape.
Now you can print your own complex objects out of latex.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 16, @02:22PM (1 child)
The 3d-printing sexual revolution wins again, or for the first time. Dildos for everyone.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday July 16, @02:57PM
Just remember that you can't have more than six dildos in Texas. [politifact.com]
I am reminded of:
640 GB, that ought to be enough for anybody.
"Put not your faith in parenthesis, nor trust in dotted pears." -- speech therapist
(Score: 2) by riT-k0MA on Thursday July 16, @02:23PM
3D printed latex you say? I can see the anti-piracy ads already.
"You wouldn't download a dildo..."
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday July 16, @03:04PM
It seems like this new 3D development is potentially more dangerous than the possibility of 3D printed guns.
While we don't control guns, something must be done to control what shapes can be legally printed in latex.
Just imagine if someone were to custom print latex parts for the exterior covering of a robot. Alexa, tell me what to do! Next it will be robots that don't wear masks outside.
Even worse, what if someone starts researching 3D printed "tele presence" suits to be worn by two geographically distant people -- without face masks!
What is the world coming to.
"Put not your faith in parenthesis, nor trust in dotted pears." -- speech therapist