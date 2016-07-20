from the debugging-for-fun-and-profit dept.
https://www.infoq.com/news/2020/07/nRF52-debug-resurrect/:
A recent hardware attack on the Nordic nRF52 chip uses local access to gain chip-level debugging capabilities that persist in silicon, unpatchable in software. Nordic has confirmed the issue and encouraged device manufacturers to detect openings of the enclosure, as the chip is not hardened against fault injection.
This chip is used in so many bluetooth products. Might be fun to go wardriving and find some and see if any have accessible SWD pins.