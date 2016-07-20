Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Hardware Attack Exposes nRF52 Debugger

posted by Fnord666 on Friday July 17, @01:27PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the debugging-for-fun-and-profit dept.
Hardware Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for boru.

https://www.infoq.com/news/2020/07/nRF52-debug-resurrect/:

A recent hardware attack on the Nordic nRF52 chip uses local access to gain chip-level debugging capabilities that persist in silicon, unpatchable in software. Nordic has confirmed the issue and encouraged device manufacturers to detect openings of the enclosure, as the chip is not hardened against fault injection.

This chip is used in so many bluetooth products. Might be fun to go wardriving and find some and see if any have accessible SWD pins.

Original Submission


«  Rebuilding the Polish Engima-Cracker
Hardware Attack Exposes nRF52 Debugger | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.