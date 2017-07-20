It's a big week for AMD and Lenovo's partnership: On Wednesday, the two co-launched the new Ryzen Threadripper Pro processor for Lenovo's new ThinkStation P620, and Thursday, Lenovo followed up with new gaming systems. They're essentially variations on the Intel-based systems announced in May.

The laptop CPU of choice for the laptops is unsurprisingly AMD's Ryzen 4000 H series, the current-gen equivalent of the 10th-gen Intel H versions. They all can be configured with up to the Ryzen 7 4800H. The desktop incorporates the Ryzen 7 X series, AMD's counterpart to Intel's K series, topping out at the 16-core Ryzen 7 3950X.