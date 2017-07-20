from the R.I.P. dept.
With morgues brimming, Texas and Arizona turn to refrigerator trucks:
Officials in Texas and Arizona have requested refrigerated trucks to hold the dead as hospitals and morgues become overwhelmed by victims of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
"In the hospital, there are only so many places to put bodies," Ken Davis, chief medical officer of Christus Santa Rosa Health System in the San Antonio area, said in a briefing this week. "We're out of space, and our funeral homes are out of space, and we need those beds. So, when someone dies, we need to quickly turn that bed over.
"It's a hard thing to talk about," Davis added. "People's loved ones are dying."
Crematorium Data Prove China Was Lying About COVID-19
China is furious that environmental readings have exposed lies around COVID-19 deaths. The data collected shows a clear mismatch from the information released by the Chinese government about how many people died and at what time. This is a very sensitive subject with China engaging in a cold trade war with Australia over the origins of COVID-19 while providing support to affected smallers countries as calls are made for China to pay billions in penalties due to their coverup.
Before Beijing's crackdown, China's bureaucracy had been conducting business as usual – analysing, assessing and reporting on everything about its citizenry. The researchers from Washington University and Ohio State University say they have tracked down this early government data and combined it with reports in state-controlled and social media.
Among this data was the activities of eight crematories in Wuhan. By January 25 these were inexplicably operating around the clock.
Based on such sources, the researchers argue the total number of infections and fatalities before February was at least ten times that of the official figure announced by Beijing.
[...] The study tracked the sale [of] funeral urns to verify these estimates. In the January-March period during which the crematoriums were operating at peak levels, some 36,000 had been distributed.
(Score: 1) by Frosty Piss on Saturday July 18, @12:19AM
I see an investment opportunity! Does anyone have Trump’s personal number?
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday July 18, @12:29AM
aRe We SiCk Of WiNnInG yEt GuYs?!
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 18, @12:31AM
I suppose America had its "15-minutes of fame" in history.
Like the captain frog said, turn the page.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday July 18, @12:35AM
In the first wave, Army mobile surgical units were dispatched to various cities. Within a very short time, those hospitals were taken down, and sent back to wherever they keep the things.
Are we just over-reacting again?
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.