The VPN company in the discussion is a Hong Kong-based UFO VPN owned by Dreamfii HK Limited.

[...] Discovered by researchers from Comparitech on July 1st, 2020; the exposure occurred due to the database hosted on an Elasticsearch cluster being left without any password.

[...] Worth 894 GB, the data allegedly included plaintext passwords, IP addresses, timestamps of user connections, session tokens, information of the device, and OS being used along with geographical information in the form of tags.

[...] This, as Comparitech has rightly pointed out, goes against the service provider's privacy policy and the promises of a zero log policy it has communicated to its users: