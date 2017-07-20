VPN firm that claims zero logs policy leaks 20 million user logs:
The VPN company in the discussion is a Hong Kong-based UFO VPN owned by Dreamfii HK Limited.
[...] Discovered by researchers from Comparitech on July 1st, 2020; the exposure occurred due to the database hosted on an Elasticsearch cluster being left without any password.
[...] Worth 894 GB, the data allegedly included plaintext passwords, IP addresses, timestamps of user connections, session tokens, information of the device, and OS being used along with geographical information in the form of tags.
[...] This, as Comparitech has rightly pointed out, goes against the service provider's privacy policy and the promises of a zero log policy it has communicated to its users:
UFO VPN does not collect, monitor, or log any traffic or use of its Virtual Private Network service, under any circumstances, on any platform.
(Score: 2, Informative) by RandomFactor on Saturday July 18, @03:05AM (2 children)
Seven 'no log' VPN providers accused of leaking – yup, you guessed it – 1.2TB of user logs onto the internet [theregister.com]
Just building something huge and sticking guns on it. It's....Super American. ---Kogoro Kurata
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 18, @03:14AM (1 child)
Picking a VPN provider may be a crapshoot, but you can do better than Hong Kong, a wholly pwned subsidiary of China.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday July 18, @03:39AM
Yes, you can. I use PIA, which seems to have bought out by an Israeli intelligence agency. Since I'm not anti-Semitic, I don't have much to worry about. I am somewhat anti-Zionist, but that's acceptable, since even some Jews are anti-Zionist.
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday July 18, @03:12AM
"The *other* sort of Marxist."