BBC:
US Attorney General William Barr has accused Hollywood and US tech firms of "collaborating" with the Chinese government to do business there.
Companies like Disney routinely agreed to censor films while Google, Yahoo, Microsoft and Apple were "all too willing" to work with Beijing, he said.
Such actions risked undermining the liberal world order, Mr Barr added.
His intervention is the latest criticism of China by White House and other US officials.
Tensions between the US and China have been rising over a host of issues. The US this week removed Hong Kong's preferential trade status, after China brought in a controversial new security law for the territory.
Does working with China mean freedoms are undermined elsewhere?
Also at the Hollywood Reporter. DoJ: Attorney General William P. Barr Delivers Remarks on China Policy at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 18, @09:36PM
With someone as dishonest as Barr in power I simply do not believe a single thing he tells us to worry about. And the things he says to not worry about I definitely do.
I used to be more open minded, and it isn't a partisan thing either. The dude is a slimey piece of shit traitor to the US who should be put in a cell for the rest of his miserable life.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday July 18, @09:37PM (1 child)
When I read that Barr is defending the liberal world order, what exactly am I supposed to believe? From whose butt are the monkeys flying?
REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday July 18, @10:02PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liberalism [wikipedia.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 18, @09:41PM (1 child)
Where's Song of the South? Where's Gone with the Wind? Why is it bad when Chinamen censor but good when SJWs censor?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 18, @09:55PM
RTFA.. it's all about preserving the *liberal* world order.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 18, @09:42PM
Bar Barr.
Barr behind bars.
Bar Barr.
Barr behind bars.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday July 18, @09:54PM
if these companies are doing 'whatever it takes' to make money for the shareholders, isn't that capitalism?
what's to complain about?
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 18, @10:01PM
But Barr is collaborating with Trump, who is collaborating with Russia. There is no "B" in "team"! Intellectual Witch Property Hunt!!