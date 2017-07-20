Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Microsoft Releases Open-Source Process Monitor for Linux

posted by chromas on Saturday July 18, @11:50PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the micro$oft-please-stop-breaking-my-world-view dept.
Software

DECbot writes:

Michael Larabel writes in Phoronix about Microsoft's new open-source process monitor for Linux:

Microsoft's newest open-source Linux software is ProcMon for Linux, a rewritten and re-imagined version of its Processor Monitor found on Windows within their Sysinternals suite.
 
Microsoft's ProcMon tool is a C++-written, open-source process monitor for Linux that makes it convenient to trace system call activity. This ProcMon Linux version is open-source under an MIT license.
 
Microsoft released the source code to their ProcMon Linux version on Thursday and is marked as a 1.0 preview release. Microsoft is also making available a Debian/Ubuntu package of this preview build.

The Phoronix article includes a gif demonstrating ProcMon. To my amateur eyes, this looks like htop without the resource monitoring and instead has some stack tracing capabilities. Has anybody given Microsoft's ProcMon a test drive? What are your thoughts?

Original Submission


«  U.S. Tech and Film "Collaborating" with China - U.S. Attorney General Barr
Microsoft Releases Open-Source Process Monitor for Linux | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 18, @11:57PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 18, @11:57PM (#1023553)

    It's like htop, but with added telemetry. First it uploaded my /home directories to Redmond for analysis, then downloaded a Windows 10 installation iso and asked "Do you want to upgrade your OS? [Yes/OK/Sure]". I opened a console and typed " kill -kill procmon" and it proceeded to upgrade my system to Windows 10. But on the plus side, no more systemd.

    • (Score: 2) by Opportunist on Sunday July 19, @12:55AM (1 child)

      by Opportunist (5545) on Sunday July 19, @12:55AM (#1023570)

      So... Win10 or systemd...

      Is "just shoot me" an option?

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 19, @12:59AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 19, @12:59AM (#1023575)

        Devuan - goofy name, no systemd.

        Slackware - do they still use tarball "package management?" Still good, though.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 19, @12:32AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 19, @12:32AM (#1023558)

    Looks like a curses-based command-line tool, eh?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 19, @12:58AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 19, @12:58AM (#1023574)

      Yes, ncurses front end using bcc [github.com] and sqlite3 based storage. It's by the sysinternals guys, good to see the borg haven't fully assimilated them yet.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 19, @01:02AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 19, @01:02AM (#1023578)

        Sysinternals guys were real cool dudes, super frood, knew where their towels were, complete opposite of the utter turlingdromes, back when I had to deal with Windows stuff.

(1)