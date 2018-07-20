from the just-one-misplaced-comma-away-from-total-chaos dept.
Cloudflare outage takes down Discord, Shopify, Politico and others – TechCrunch:
Many major websites and services were unreachable for a period Friday afternoon due to issues at Cloudflare's 1.1.1.1 DNS service. The outage seems to have started at about 2:15 Pacific time and lasted for about 25 minutes before connections began to be restored. Google DNS may also have been affected.
Update: Cloudflare at 2:46 says "the issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented." CEO Matthew Prince explains that it all came down to a bad router in Atlanta:
We had an issue that impacted some portions of the @Cloudflare network. It appears that a router in Atlanta had an error that caused bad routes across our backbone. That resulted in misrouted traffic to PoPs that connect to our backbone. 1/2
[...] Discord, Feedly, Politico, Shopify and League of Legends were all affected, giving an idea of the breadth of the issue. Not only were websites down but also some status pages meant to provide warnings and track outages. In at least one case, even the status page for the status page was down.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday July 18, @03:04PM (3 children)
use your ISP's DNS
The internet is way too centralized, makes it very frail, might be by design to make it easy to turn off the whole thing
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Revek on Saturday July 18, @03:11PM (1 child)
Or just run your own. Not that difficult.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 18, @03:33PM
I run my own. Didn't help with this issue, as many zones have their authoritative nameservers on Cloudflare's infrastructure.
Even soylentnews.org gave a SRVFAIL response, apparently Linode uses Cloudflare too? And caching doesn't really help either if the zone expiration is set to 5 minutes:
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday July 18, @03:28PM
Ummmm... how exactly is this going to solve an IP routing problem?
So, Ok, you ran your own DNS and get a correct IP address for the host you want to reach. What if that address is reachable only by passing through a defective router?