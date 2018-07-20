Stories
Mask Company Makes Custom Coverings that Look Like Your Face

With travel companies and countries around the world finally coming down on the side of mandatory facial coverings in public, many feel anxious that surgical masks eroding their individuality. Fortunately one artist turned-accidental-entrepreneur has come up with a solution to social hygiene that is as idiosyncratic as you are.

Unsurprisingly these custom 'Face ID Masks' began as a practical joke. With surgical masks printed to order from selfie photos, the company began taking orders on the website "Resting Risk Face.com" in June.

Using user submitted photos the company makes facial coverings that match your features and skin tone – with the pledge to make the wearer "more easily recognisable during viral pandemics."

The result is uncanny. Apparently the coverings are convincing enough to "unlock devices" using facial recognition.

For artist Danielle Baskin the project had started "just for fun".

