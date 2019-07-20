The notorious Emotet went into the dark since February 2020, but now has surged back with a new massive spam campaign targeting users worldwide.

[...] "Today, Emotet suddenly surged back to life with reply-chain, shipping, payment, and invoice spam that deliver malicious Word documents spreadsheets." states BleepingComputer.

Malware researchers Joseph Roosen confirmed that limited activity associate with the botnet was observed earlier this week, botnet operators were using weaponized documents employing old URLs.

Roosen added that the Emotet botnet is now spewing forth massive amounts of spam employing new URLs pointing to compromised WordPress sites.

[...] Researchers from Cryptolaemus, a group of experts focused on analyzing Emotet, also confirmed Emotet's resurrection. Other research groups also observed a surge back of the botnet