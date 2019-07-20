Stories
How to Spot 5 Planets and the Crescent Moon Without a Telescope This Weekend

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday July 19, @01:41PM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for RandomFactor:

How to spot 5 planets and the crescent moon without a telescope this weekend:

Comet Neowise isn't the only cosmic phenomenon visible in the sky this weekend. On Sunday, July 19, skywatchers will be able to look up and spot five planets and the crescent moon — all without even using a telescope.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, as well as the moon, will be close enough and bright enough to spot with the naked eye on Sunday, NASA said.

To see the show, you'll want to set an early alarm. You'll be able to spot the five planets plus the moon about 45 minutes before sunrise if you have a clear view of the horizon, according to astronomer Dr. Jeffrey Hunt.

Four of the five planets will appear like extremely bright stars. Venus will be visible low in the east-northeast, Mars in the south-southeast, and Jupiter and Saturn in the west-southwest, the Griffith Observatory said.

