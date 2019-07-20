from the no-good-deed-goes-unpunished? dept.
Airbnb's latest attempt to appease hosts and customers amid a tumultuous year was met with a searing backlash on social media.
The online vacation rental marketplace, headquartered in San Francisco, initiated a feature this week offering customers the chance to donate money and "kindness cards" to hosts.
"Today we're introducing a new way to connect with your favorite hosts. Now you can create personalized kindness cards that make it easy to send a message of appreciation or encouragement, with the option to add a contribution. We hope these cards will make hosts smile, and bring a little joy your way," a message from the company to customers read.
"Airbnb has lost its f---ing head, why would I donate to my host? I can't even afford one house." Twitter user olenskae fumed.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday July 19, @04:11PM
If they have such good intentions, perhaps they could offer postcards and rebates to the hosts themselves.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 19, @04:18PM
The host is running a business (a business that probably breaks zoning regulations, but I digress), and he sets the price for his good. You agree to it, and you pay him. Why the fuck should I shower him with MORE money? You want to be nice: leave the place fairly clean when you leave... although he will in all likelihood have a maid service clean the place after you leave, and of course you wil have paid for it as part of your rental (house "sharing"?) fee.
It's as if there is a whole generation of people who do not understand the basics of how an economy works.