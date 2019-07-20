from the "parts-is-parts"-(y_oem9BqUTI) dept.
KFC is working with a Russian 3D bioprinting firm to try to make lab-produced chicken nuggets:
KFC is trying to create the world’s first laboratory-produced chicken nuggets, part of its “restaurant of the future” concept, the company announced. The chicken restaurant chain will work with Russian company 3D Bioprinting Solutions to develop bioprinting technology that will “print” chicken meat, using chicken cells and plant material.
KFC plans to provide the bioprinting firm with ingredients like breading and spices “to achieve the signature KFC taste” and will seek to replicate the taste and texture of genuine chicken.
It’s worth noting that the bioprinting process KFC describes uses animal material, so any nuggets it produced wouldn’t be vegetarian. KFC does offer a vegetarian option at some of its restaurants; last year it became the first US fast-food chain to test out Beyond Meat’s plant-based chicken product, which it plans to roll out to more of its locations this summer.
Bioprinted nuggets would be more environmentally friendly to produce than standard chicken meat, KFC says, citing (but not linking to) a study by the American Environmental Science and Technology Journal it says shows the benefits of growing meat from cells, including reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption compared to traditional farming methods.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 19, @11:13PM (4 children)
First we torture the chickens, then we kill them... now we're going to chop their carcasses into filament and extrude them into nuggets? How the fuck is that more environmentally friendly than just using standard chicken meat?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 19, @11:16PM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Sunday July 19, @11:49PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 19, @11:53PM
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday July 19, @11:36PM
The article implies that lab-grown cells are used, not live chickens.
With the lab-grown hamburger experiment, fetal bovine serum was used. That part may need to be phased out for future efforts to claim "no animal suffering".
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday July 19, @11:13PM (2 children)
I would prefer it over the plant based stuff
Seems to be pretty slow to hit the market though. Is the livestock industry slowing it down?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday July 19, @11:47PM (1 child)
U.S. Cattlemen's Association Wants an Official Definition of "Meat" [soylentnews.org]
Regulation Coming to Lab-Grown Meat [soylentnews.org]
Mississippi Bans Calling Plant and Cultured-Meat Patties 'Burgers' [soylentnews.org]
Meat Industry PR Campaign Bashes Plant-Based Meat Alternatives [soylentnews.org]
Fake-meat fans have beef with Big Meat for trying to cut into plant-based market [arstechnica.com]
I think their biggest beef is with the plant-based meat alternatives. And the response has been to try to get regulators to restrict what can be called "meat" while pushing their own generic-looking plant-based meat alternatives to compete with the likes of Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. I see 4-5 kinds at the supermarket now.
Cultured aka lab-grown meat will probably be embraced by the cattle industry at some point, if it can be used to lower their costs. It won't destroy the cattle industry anytime soon because of the bioprinting part. More on that later.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Sunday July 19, @11:54PM
I am picturing the meat being grown in warehouse type buildings, which would remove the need for farms or ranches completely, wouldn't it?
I may be missing something, but it seems to me lab-grown meat could be the end of animal farming altogether.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 19, @11:14PM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by acid andy on Sunday July 19, @11:24PM
I'll say this in case no-one else does. If you're veggie or even if you care even slightly about animal welfare, I'd give it a miss. Vegetarian option or not, you'd still be funding (albeit perhaps indirectly) some of the most brutal factory farming on a vast scale. Factory poultry farms often debeak their chicks and the animals may be fed growth hormones and often have so little space that they will pluck out their own feathers from the stress.
On Wikipedia, with a citation from 2011, it does however say that:
Of course to what degree that pledge has been followed and what precisely is meant by "animal friendly" remains to be seen.
May you live in boring times.