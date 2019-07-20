Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Freeway Project Unearths a Time When Camels Roamed San Diego

posted by chromas on Monday July 20, @03:33AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the not-a-new-discovery-for-this-region-but-we-made-it-the-title-anyhow dept.
Science Hardware

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for RandomFactor:

Freeway project unearths a time when camels roamed San Diego:

At a freeway construction project in Otay Mesa, paleontologists have found fossils that may open a window into what this part of the world looked like about 15 million years ago.

It was a place where early camels roamed, and prehistoric hoofed mammals, and probably a carnivore or two. And where volcanoes erupted.

“The finds suggest that we have a whole new chapter of our history that we get to explore,” said Thomas Deméré, curator of paleontology at San Diego Natural History Museum and director of its PaleoServices team, which located the fossils while monitoring the freeway project.

The discovery in June joins a roster of significant unearthings during construction projects in San Diego County — mastodons, dire wolves, sea cows, giant sloths, armored dinosaurs — that are painting a fuller picture of the region and how it’s changed over time.

[...] “We found a concentration of vertebrate fossils, limb bones and jaws from a variety of mammals,” Deméré said. “We found the upper teeth of an early horse, the first horse fossils found here that are older than 3 million years.”

They also unearthed remains of a camel — not a new discovery for this region, but always interesting. A lot of people are surprised to learn camels originated in North America before moving to Europe and Asia. They became extinct here about 11,000 years ago.

Original Submission


«  Blood Iron Levels Could be Key to Slowing Ageing, Gene Study Shows
Freeway Project Unearths a Time When Camels Roamed San Diego | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by frrubi on Monday July 20, @04:14AM

    by frrubi (5953) on Monday July 20, @04:14AM (#1023973)

    The Earths poles shift every so often and the weather, bodies of water, and trans atlantic currents with it.

(1)