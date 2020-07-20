Scientists 3D print gunpowder substitute, achieve 420m/s bullet velocity - 3D Printing Industry:
Researchers from the Xi'an Modern Chemistry Research Institute in China have 3D printed a functional gun propellant using SLA technology. The gunpowder-esque substance is a carefully constructed blend of photopolymer resin, RDX (a high explosive), and other reactive additives. Initial gun testing of the 3D printed propellant has garnered some promising results, as the scientists managed to achieve a more-than-lethal muzzle velocity of 420m/s. This, of course, depends on your definition of 'promising'.
[...] Currently, the main ways to improve the ballistic efficiency and damage potential of propellants are to increase the burning surface or the burning rate. This is commonly done by foaming the propellants, coating them, or packing them in their casings in selective layers. According to the researchers, simply filling the cylindrical casing with a granular propellant works but is quite limited in its energy release efficiency. So, the team looked to 3D printing to see if it could pack a greater punch.
[...] Once the UV safety of the newly formulated explosive was confirmed, the team 3D printed a set of thin disks, each about 40mm in diameter. These disks could be stacked on top of each other to form a longer cylinder, resembling the body of a bullet casing. Each layer featured a honeycomb-like structure with holes and was about 5mm thick.
Then came time for the grand finale – the gun test. The cylindrical stack was loaded into a 30mm barrel with a 200g mass acting as the bullet, although at 200g it's probably closer to a mini cannonball. The team set up a high speed camera and an internal pressure gauge in the barrel before pulling the trigger. Once the smoke cleared, the researchers calculated a rather high pressure exponent value of 1.46 and a muzzle velocity of 420m/s, with plans to increase the chamber pressure in future tests.
Weitao Yang, Rui Hu, Lin Zheng, Guanghu Yan, Wenrong Yan. Fabrication and investigation of 3D-printed gun propellants [open], Materials & Design (DOI: 10.1016/j.matdes.2020.108761)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday July 20, @12:32PM
Potassium nitrate, charcoal, sulfur. 75 : 15 : 10. Sodium nitrate works fine as well.
Much like sight and vision, if you sense of humor is damaged your sense of self-importance increases.
#Kanye2020
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 20, @12:42PM
When can I order a spool of RDX from MatterHackers?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday July 20, @12:48PM (2 children)
Which is on the slow side for a bullet. Then again, 200g is about a 7 oz projectile. Unless of course the 'g' stands for grains, in which case you're looking at about .40 S&W performance.
My liquid diet is going fine, thank you very much. Turns out after 4 beers I no longer care how fat I am.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 20, @01:05PM (1 child)
Those are Chinese, they advanced in the third AD millennium and are using a sensible system of measurement units.
That g is indeed grams.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 20, @01:32PM
Sigh, such ignorance. The Chinese use at least 3 different systems of measure on a regular basis, metric, imperial and their traditional units. Also, scientific applications in pretty much every part of the world including the US tend to use metric. It's literally the only time when you can say "sensible unit of measure" in connection with the metric system without a negation of one of the two terms. The metric system is both incredibly arbitrary and inconvenient for most other applications.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Booga1 on Monday July 20, @01:06PM (7 children)
Yeah, that's not a bullet. Here's what some common caliber bullets are like(quick sourced off Wikipedia):
So, their bullet is about five times the size of the largest of what I would consider "normal" calibers in common usage. Still, the velocity holds up to subsonic handgun ammo.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Monday July 20, @01:14PM (1 child)
Apologies for the short post, but I apparently mus-remembered the speed of sound which about 343 m/s, depending on altitude and temperature of course. So, strike the word subsonic off the comment...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Monday July 20, @01:19PM
What I find lacking in TFS is a comparison of how standard gunpowder would perform in a similar application (equivalent volume of gunpowder propelling the same mass out of the same barrel...)
(Score: 3, Informative) by Muad'Dave on Monday July 20, @01:17PM
Looking at the energy of that projectile, we get E = 0.5 m * v^2. For 0.2kg and 420 m/s that's 17.64 kJ. That's very close to the same as your .50 BMG bullet at the speed you specified.
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Monday July 20, @01:25PM (2 children)
That's 179kJ
By comparison, this one has an energy of 17.6kJ
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Monday July 20, @01:30PM (1 child)
I'm off by one order of magnitude for BMG: 0.042*923*923/2 = 17890 J [google.com]
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Monday July 20, @01:33PM
Just missing a . is all. Such a little, trifling thing. I'm sure nobody will notice around here. ;)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 20, @01:26PM
And it was a 30mm barrel. The largest caliber in your list was the 50 BMG, which is 1/2 inch. or about 12.5 mm. What they used was much bigger than any gun you'd find in use today - outside of heavy military ordinance, or mini-cannons.
They also didn't mention barrel LENGTH. Barrel length is vital for bullet velocities. The longer the barrel, the longer the force is applied to the bullet, and the faster it goes. Once a bullet leaves the barrel it starts to slow down. Yes, assuming pressure can be maintained in the barrel behind the projectile, etc., etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 20, @01:19PM (3 children)
I didn't know Chinamen were so interested in guns... we might make proper Americans out of them yet.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday July 20, @01:32PM (1 child)
They been doing explosives for a pretty damned long time.
Much like sight and vision, if you sense of humor is damaged your sense of self-importance increases.
#Kanye2020
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday July 20, @01:36PM
Even rockets.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday July 20, @01:41PM
Recoil from this one 0.2kg * 420m/s = 84 kg*m/s - twice the kick from a 50 BMG: 42 g @ 923 m/s [soylentnews.org] - 38.766 kg*m/s