Roughly a week ago I decided to give https://pi-hole.net/ a go having endured yet another ad laden website. All went we'll[sic], installation was smooth and was up and running 15 minutes later.

All that remained was to set my routers(sic) DNS server to the pi's and my home devices would be safe. I remember seeing the option in there for it.

WTF, it was now disabled. A quick google around revealed that about a year ago (June 2017) Telstra simply decided to remove that functionality.

Surely it had nothing to do with the Australian government implementing DNS based censorship in June 2017?

So fuck you Telstra, that's my router you made me purchase. Time to find out how to take it back.