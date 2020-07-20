Abusive partners have found new and ‘nasty’ ways to target their victims:
It’s a bizarre and “nasty” new form of psychological abuse and thousands of Australians are doing it every day.
Commonwealth Bank has said it uncovered at least 8000 separate individuals sending threatening and abusive messages to people via its apps and online banking systems.
In one instance, CBA’s general manager of customer vulnerability Catherine Fitzpatrick told news.com.au, a single person sent their victim hundreds of abusive messages, one every few seconds, over a two-hour period.
[...] Ms Fitzpatrick spoke to news.com.au at the launch of a new initiative launched by CommBank that aims to support people impacted by domestic and family violence, including financial abuse.
[...] As part of CBA’s research prior to the program’s launch it found a number of its customers were being harassed by people during the process of sending them low value online payments, often as low as one cent.
[...] Most of us move money around online, say if we owe a mate some cash or to pay a bill. When you do, you usually have to write a description of what the transaction is that goes onto the statement of the person receiving the money.
“I might write ‘love mum’ if I’m sending something to my children, but these people will send abusive messages,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.
[...] Aside from the pain of receiving the message itself, some victims may, for example, need to rent a house and be forced to show a letting agency their bank statements meaning a complete stranger will see the messages.
“Its technology assisted abuse and it can be a precursor to financial abuse,” Ms Fitzpatrick said.
What laws does Australia have concerning threats and intimidation? In what other countries could this happen?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MostCynical on Monday July 20, @11:13PM (9 children)
banking app:
bank related activities.
payments
transfers
balances
etc
nothing in that includes "chat with others" - why does a bank want to be whatsapp/sms/telegram?
This is not "banking".. just... no
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 20, @11:21PM
Transfer to: MostCynical
Amount: $0.01
Message: Die, you fucking baby-molesting asshole
Best $0.01 I ever spent.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday July 20, @11:21PM (3 children)
Isn't this like writing "FUCK YOU" on the memo field of a paper check?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 4, Informative) by Kell on Monday July 20, @11:46PM
Pretty much exactly that, but with very little throttle on how fast you can send it.
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 20, @11:49PM (1 child)
Yup. Like paying a $2,000 alimony check by writing 200,000 cheques, for 1¢ each, with a nasty note in each comment field.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday July 20, @11:54PM
So it is different, but there is no point in being incredulous that an equivalent "memo" field exists for electronic payments.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by arslan on Monday July 20, @11:23PM
I think you need to re-read the article, its not the banking's dedicated messaging app or social media app, its the payment facilities that typically allow you to add a comment or some text reference. When someone is paying alimony, there's probably a lot of anger there and there's a text box for you to type whatever you want..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 20, @11:27PM
its not a chat app, its a money transfer with a comment field.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday July 21, @12:16AM (1 child)
I don't use that field anymore, but I did when I wrote paper checks all over the country. The explanatory field was useful not just for myself, but for the spouse. "Why did you write a check in Galveston for $80?" "I can't remember, what does it say in the bottom left corner of the check?" "Oh, "new tire on Chevy" - I remember you telling me about blowing a tire out now." "Yeah, I was lucky to find that place - the first guy I talked to wanted $120 for the same damned tire!"
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 21, @12:20AM
So she never figured out that hookers cost $80 in Galveston?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 20, @11:46PM (3 children)
SN's "editing" is worse than daily mail, fox news.
All drama, and no content. Not just the headline, but the "summary" got zero substance but loads of incendiary dribble.
Which is funny, because SN doesn't rely on ad/click revenue.
Love SN for it's technical features and ideology, but damn ... the "editing" here is ridonculous.
I think we need to recruit some boys and girls with liberal arts background, that know how to write.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday July 20, @11:57PM (1 child)
That is what happens when the entire world is used to "news" driven by ad revenue. Everyone expects news should sound click-baity and any other way of writing news fades in to the sunset. Much like how everyone expects modern phone calls to sound like robots fucking their ear, they can't even imagine a telephone call that is "so clear you can hear a pin drop".
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday July 21, @12:10AM
I hate those phone calls. They are always from the government. See my sig . . .
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday July 21, @12:09AM
All staff is required to attend ridonculosity classes before they can assume their positions. We prefer this to sensitivity training used by other sites with CoCs.
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.