SpaceX Falcon9 Launch Tonight Window: 1700-2055 EDT (2100-0055 UTC)

posted by martyb on Monday July 20, @08:00PM
martyb writes:

Launch time: one hour from now: 2100-0055 GMT (5:00-8:55 p.m. EDT)
Launch site: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida
Weather Forecast: 70% favorable
Drone Ship: Just Read the Instructions
Fairing Recovery Attempt: Unknown
Live Stream: YouTube (Starts approximately 15 minutes before launch).

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Anasis 2, or KMilSatCom 1, communications satellite for the South Korean military. The spacecraft was built by Airbus Defense and Space. Delayed from July 14. [July 14]

Notable: If successful, at 51 days this would be the fastest turnaround ever for an orbital rocket (beating the 54 day turnaround for the Space Shuttle Atlantis).

Also at Ars Technica.

