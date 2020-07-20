Stories
The People Deserve a Guillotine Emoji

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday July 21, @03:26AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the succinct-and-to-the-point dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/4ay4kb/guillotine-emoji-unicode

When you want to express your complete rage at the incompetence of leadership over text, in a way that says "I would like to see their heads removed at the neck with a large falling blade and rolled into little baskets" but less literal and more succinct, an emoji would help a lot.

Sadly, there is no guillotine emoji, despite "guillotine them" being the ruling sentiment of the pissed-off proletariat for the last... well, probably many years, but more lately, as tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in protests around the world.

Lisbon-based artist Carrozo is lobbying the Unicode Consortium to include a guillotine in its next emoji update, and has sent an application outlining why the people need the 18th century execution machine in their emoji lexicon.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Booga1 on Tuesday July 21, @03:39AM

    by Booga1 (6333) on Tuesday July 21, @03:39AM (#1024431)

    Just imagine the latest hieroglyphics in messages!

    Lorena Bobbit: Eggplant guillotine
    Budget negotiations: $ guillotine pig
    Star Wars: swords guillotine hand
    Protest news in France: French flag guillotine clock

    I'm sure others will come up with more creative uses than I can.

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Tuesday July 21, @03:41AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Tuesday July 21, @03:41AM (#1024433) Journal

    Unlike the guillotine it can only fall on the guilty

  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 21, @03:45AM (5 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 21, @03:45AM (#1024436)

    Emoji should not exist. They are not glyphs in any real written language. The Unicode Consortium has betrayed its purpose by including emoji in Unicode.

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday July 21, @04:04AM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday July 21, @04:04AM (#1024442) Journal

      They are not glyphs in any real written language. The Unicode Consortium has betrayed its purpose by including emoji in Unicode.

      They are glyphs in Unicode. I suppose that real language isn't a written language in a technical sense.

      As to betraying its purpose, that's been the MO of many such organizations for a long time.

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by bart9h on Tuesday July 21, @04:14AM (3 children)

      by bart9h (767) on Tuesday July 21, @04:14AM (#1024444)

      They are not glyphs in any real written language.

      What about Japanese, Chinese, and other written languages where the symbols are pretty much like drawings?

      • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 21, @04:21AM (2 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 21, @04:21AM (#1024446)

        They may be "pretty much like drawings", but they are in fact writing glyphs in a real written language. Emoji are not.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 21, @04:31AM (1 child)

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 21, @04:31AM (#1024447)

          Not... yet. 😎

          • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 21, @04:34AM

            by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 21, @04:34AM (#1024450)

            Yeah, I know. 💩

