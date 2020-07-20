from the succinct-and-to-the-point dept.
When you want to express your complete rage at the incompetence of leadership over text, in a way that says "I would like to see their heads removed at the neck with a large falling blade and rolled into little baskets" but less literal and more succinct, an emoji would help a lot.
Sadly, there is no guillotine emoji, despite "guillotine them" being the ruling sentiment of the pissed-off proletariat for the last... well, probably many years, but more lately, as tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in protests around the world.
Lisbon-based artist Carrozo is lobbying the Unicode Consortium to include a guillotine in its next emoji update, and has sent an application outlining why the people need the 18th century execution machine in their emoji lexicon.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Tuesday July 21, @03:39AM
Just imagine the latest hieroglyphics in messages!
Lorena Bobbit: Eggplant guillotine
Budget negotiations: $ guillotine pig
Star Wars: swords guillotine hand
Protest news in France: French flag guillotine clock
I'm sure others will come up with more creative uses than I can.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Tuesday July 21, @03:41AM
Unlike the guillotine it can only fall on the guilty
REDЯUM
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 21, @03:45AM (5 children)
Emoji should not exist. They are not glyphs in any real written language. The Unicode Consortium has betrayed its purpose by including emoji in Unicode.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday July 21, @04:04AM
They are glyphs in Unicode. I suppose that real language isn't a written language in a technical sense.
As to betraying its purpose, that's been the MO of many such organizations for a long time.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bart9h on Tuesday July 21, @04:14AM (3 children)
What about Japanese, Chinese, and other written languages where the symbols are pretty much like drawings?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 21, @04:21AM (2 children)
They may be "pretty much like drawings", but they are in fact writing glyphs in a real written language. Emoji are not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 21, @04:31AM (1 child)
Not... yet. 😎
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 21, @04:34AM
Yeah, I know. 💩