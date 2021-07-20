from the alternate-history dept.
A Nixon Deepfake, a 'Moon Disaster' Speech and an Information Ecosystem at Risk
What can former U.S. president Richard Nixon possibly teach us about artificial intelligence today and the future of misinformation online? Nothing. The real Nixon died 26 years ago.
But an AI-generated likeness of him shines new light on a quickly evolving technology with sizable implications, both creative and destructive, for our current digital information ecosystem. Starting in 2019, media artists Francesca Panetta and Halsey Burgund at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology teamed up with two AI companies, Canny AI and Respeecher, to create a posthumous deepfake. The synthetic video shows Nixon giving a speech he never intended to deliver—half a century after the subject it addresses.
Here's the (real) backstory: In July 1969, as the Apollo 11 astronauts glided through space on their trajectory toward the moon, William Safire, then one of Nixon's speechwriters, wrote "In Event of Moon Disaster" as a contingency. The speech is a beautiful homage to Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, the two astronauts who descended to the lunar surface—never to return in this version of history. It ends by saying, "For every human being who looks up at the moon in the nights to come will know that there is some corner of another world that is forever mankind."
The full deepfake speech can be viewed at https://moondisaster.org.
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Tuesday July 21, @02:57PM (2 children)
This is a relatively easy deep fake to uncover. The motion of Nixon's head was too jerky and the jerkiness happened too many times. The man didn't have Parkinson's, just minor alcoholic tremors. Also, unlike the real Nixon, who would have read the speech with at least some emotion, the speech in the video was too flat - obviously trained with data from a corpus of his normal speeches. They'll need to do better than that for a realistic imitation.
That is all.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Tuesday July 21, @03:04PM
Damn right, that wasn't Nixon, that was Carter.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 21, @03:14PM
It doesn't have to be undetectable. It just needs to be convincing enough for the lowest common denominator.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 21, @03:00PM (1 child)
Which social media scam comes first?
Previously Unknown Footage Of Nixon's Failed Apollo Speech Unearthed!!!
or
Proof Apollo Missions Never Reached the Moon!!!
Video Evidence of Apollo 11 Failure Discovered
This Is the Real Reason Nixon Was Forced to Resign
(Score: 2) by gtomorrow on Tuesday July 21, @03:34PM
Mod +1 Conspiracy Theory Dogwhistle!
(Score: 2) by gtomorrow on Tuesday July 21, @03:25PM
Perhaps...perhaps I say, if I wasn't forewarned of it being a "deepfake" I might, repeat might, have thought it was a rehearsal for the contingency speech...maybe. But, yeah, there's definitely something "unreal" happening between Nixon's jowls and his collar, as well as his obviously-generated audio-through-a-tin-can. It's the only part of the video that sounds like a badly-compressed mp3...and that's including all the Mission Control audio!
Let's put it this way: if it's, as I understand it to be, totally computer-generated with minimal human intervention (read: post-production), then it's not bad...for a machine...in 2010.
One small step for CG deepfakes...might as well watch Keanu Reeves thwart a party store robbery [youtube.com].