GitHub buries 21 TB of open source data in an Arctic archive:
While it might seem like the internet is leaving a detailed record of history, the world’s knowledge is all surprisingly vulnerable to being lost in a disaster. To help keep a backup, GitHub has now archived 21 TB of public open source data and buried it in a vault in the Arctic designed to preserve it for a thousand years.
[...] The Arctic World Archive is located in a decommissioned coal mine on an island in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard.
On July 8, 2020, GitHub deposited 21 TB of data into the Archive, beneath 250 m (820 ft) of permafrost. This data drop consisted of a snapshot of all active public repositories on GitHub as of February 2, 2020, encoded in the form of tiny QR codes imprinted on 186 archival film reels.
These specially-designed film reels are developed by a company called Piql. They’re made of silver halides on polyester and, according to simulated aging tests conducted by Piql, this material can last for up to 1,000 years.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday July 21, @04:50PM
Did they also include info on how to build a suitable computer? Otherwise this is nothing more then yet another shitty publicity stunt.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday July 21, @05:05PM
