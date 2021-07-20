The team designed a large-area active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) display with an MoS2 backplane via a sequence of processes. They first formed a thin-film-transistor (TFT) array on a thin MoS2 film, then deposited an RGB OLED on the drain electrode of the TFTs and peeled the display from the carrier to transfer it to the human hand (the target). During the process, they synthesized a bilayer MoS2 film on a 4-inch SiO2/Si wafer via metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD). Then they coated a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) substrate with aluminium oxide using atomic layer deposition and transferred the MoS2 film from the SiO2/Si wafer to this PET substrate to produce an MoS2 transistor array with a driving backplane configuration. The resulting structure was unique and encapsulated with aluminium oxide for improved metal contacts and carrier mobility. The full-color AMOLED display uniformly controlled the RGB OLED pixels, where each pixel connected to a data and a scanning line and the entire display circuit functioned in an active-matrix design. Choi et al. controlled the pixel current based on the drain and gate signals of the transistor to change the brightness of the OLED. They could then transform the ultrathin display from the carrier glass substrate to a curved surface without device degradation.