This year could see a record breaking 20,000 vulnerabilities reported, with major increases in mobile bugs already in 2020, according to Skybox Security.

The security vendor's midyear update to its 2020 Vulnerability and Threat Trends Report contains some concerning findings for organizations as they struggle to manage cyber-risk at a time of mass remote working.

With 9000 vulnerabilities reported in the first half of the year, the firm is predicting the final total for 2020 could top twice as much as that. The figure for new CVEs in 2019 was 17,304. Without risk-based automated patch management systems, organizations struggle to mitigate these issues, leaving them exposed to attacks.

Part of this increase is due to a surge in Android OS flaws: these increased 50% year-on-year, according to Skybox.