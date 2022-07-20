Earth's magnetic field may be harnessed by dogs to help them navigate, researchers have revealed. A group of researchers from the Czech University of Life Sciences and Virginia Tech tracked the navigation abilities of 27 different dogs from 10 breeds over three years.

The scientists attached a GPS collar and camera mount to each dog and periodically released them from their leash during walks in a forested area.

After being released, each dog ran deeper into the woods, and after a certain distance they were called back to their owners.

At this point they all conducted what researchers described as a 'compass run.'

This entailed a short dash of approximately 65ft (20m) that closely tracked with the Earth's north-south geomagnetic axis.

[...] Researchers are now convinced this helped the dogs orient themselves for the return trip.

The researchers wrote in a summary of their findings in the online journal eLife: "It is unlikely that the direct involvement of visual, olfactory or celestial cues can explain the highly stereotyped and consistent ~north south alignment of the compass run.

"For example, the forested habitat and dense vegetation of the study sites make visual piloting unreliable and, in many cases, not possible."