Microsoft Tells Congress That iOS App Store Is Anticompetitive:
US regulators are taking aim at big tech firms like Google, Apple, and Amazon, with the potential for antitrust cases later this year. A House committee is gearing up to question the CEOs of major technology companies, but Microsoft President Brad Smith has already chatted with the committee. Smith reportedly expressed concerns about Apple in particular, specifically when it comes to its handling of the App Store.
[...] According to Smith, the recent disagreement over the Basecamp Hey email app on iOS exemplifies the problem. The app needs a $99 annual subscription, but there was no way to purchase it in the app — users had to go to the web. That didn't please Apple, as it circumvented the 30 percent revenue charge. Apple resisted approving the app, only doing so when public pressure ramped up, and the developers added a 14-day free trial for iOS users.
[...] And that's at the heart of the antitrust probe: Is Apple harming competition with its policies now that iOS is one of two dominant mobile platforms? It might take a few years for the government to decide that one.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday July 22, @04:28PM (2 children)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 22, @05:21PM
I think they understand it pretty well. The Microsoft Store is the only way to install downloaded software on an Xbox, for instance.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 22, @05:31PM
Apple having stores that are only usable with their products is what makes it anti-competitive. Obviously, because they use their own OS, it would require rather heroic efforts to use the store with other devices, but it could theoretically be possible. This is somewhat less egregious than the ITMS that was Apple only purely because they decided to use their own DRM scheme that they refused to license to anybody else. The other restrictions like web browsers having to use their rendering engine are also anti-competitive, but not as bad.
Apple has been run by and for cunts for decades now. I'm just surprised that somebody is bothering to call them out for the illegal behavior.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Hartree on Wednesday July 22, @04:38PM (1 child)
Given the history of both companies, isn't this a bit like Attila the Hun complaining about the Mongols?
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday July 22, @05:07PM
It's also a pre-emptive strike to take the attention and heat off of M$. Now things are tied up with Apple and there are no resources to look into the ongoing mischief from M$. Even if there is, then calling M$ out just makes it look like Apple trying to get back at M$. The politicians know so damn little about ICT policy and ICT itself that this tactic works quite well. See also the proxy games M$ has run in the EU against Google for doing the same things that M$ is currently still doing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 22, @04:48PM (1 child)
"who am I rooting for again?"
Unlike politics you are not forced to play their shitty two-party games. Plenty of open source stuff around and I have yet to see any of those apps require access to every piece of data on my phone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 22, @05:21PM
I didn't know F-Droid ran on phones made by Apple. Cool! Seriously though that's the whole point. With Apple you don't have those options. You get what's in the App Store, take it or leave it.
(Score: 3, Funny) by looorg on Wednesday July 22, @04:53PM
There is a special little smile, or smirk, reserved for when Microsoft complains about other companies being, or engaging in, anticompetitive behavior. Such sweet irony.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday July 22, @05:16PM
Well, there you go. Ramp up the public pressure and the market can be pried open. I can think of a whole bunch of other issues this would solve.
