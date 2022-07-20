Stories
FCC Approves 988 as Suicide Prevention, Mental Health Crisis Number

posted by martyb on Wednesday July 22, @10:54PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the now-work-on-fixing-the-causes dept.
Yesterday the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) unanimously approved [(pdf)] 988 as a nationwide, three-digit phone number that people in crisis can call to speak with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors. All phone service providers are required to direct all 988 calls to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK) by July 16, 2022. This includes all telecommunications carriers and interconnected and one-way Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service providers. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will remain operational during and after the two-year transition to 988.

During the transition to 988, Americans who need help should continue to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK) and through online chats. Veterans and service members may reach the Veterans Crisis Line by pressing 1 after dialing, chatting online at http://www.veteranscrisisline.net, or texting 838255. A transcript of the vote is posted here.

Activation of new 988 number will take a while. In the meantime, try calling "911" or:

Active and former US service members can:

If nothing else, talk to somebody. It's really important to remember that suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary situation. Help is available; ask for it and don't give up.

NOTE: The above are US-centric. For those who are aware of resources in other countries, please mention them in the comments.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 22, @11:03PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 22, @11:03PM (#1025183)

    In Soviet Russia, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline calls you and talks you into killing yourself.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 22, @11:06PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 22, @11:06PM (#1025185)

    Hello, I would like to place another order. Metropolitan Detention Center, not the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Thank you very much.

  • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday July 22, @11:13PM

    by PartTimeZombie (4827) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday July 22, @11:13PM (#1025186)

    NOTE: The above are US-centric. For those who are aware of resources in other countries, please mention them in the comments.

    I wish we had something like a national crisis number. The one time I really needed one I had no choice but to call the police.

    The police who attended handled the situation like champs, but it is really not what they are for, and a mental health crisis team (or whatever) would have been a much better solution.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday July 22, @11:23PM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Wednesday July 22, @11:23PM (#1025188)

    Something he couldn't engineer to his own personal gain gets passed. Color me surprised.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 22, @11:33PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 22, @11:33PM (#1025195)

    Caller: There are cops after me, and they will "suicide" me!!! What do I do?

    988: Mam, this is pizza hut. Do you want to place an order?

