FCC Approves 988 as Suicide Prevention, Mental Health Crisis Number:
Yesterday the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) unanimously approved [(pdf)] 988 as a nationwide, three-digit phone number that people in crisis can call to speak with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors. All phone service providers are required to direct all 988 calls to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK) by July 16, 2022. This includes all telecommunications carriers and interconnected and one-way Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service providers. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will remain operational during and after the two-year transition to 988.
During the transition to 988, Americans who need help should continue to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK) and through online chats. Veterans and service members may reach the Veterans Crisis Line by pressing 1 after dialing, chatting online at http://www.veteranscrisisline.net, or texting 838255. A transcript of the vote is posted here.
Activation of new 988 number will take a while. In the meantime, try calling "911" or:
- Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at: 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK)
- Online chat with National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Active and former US service members can:
- Call the above phone number and then press "1",
- Chat at http://www.veteranscrisisline.net
- Send a text to 838255.
If nothing else, talk to somebody. It's really important to remember that suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary situation. Help is available; ask for it and don't give up.
NOTE: The above are US-centric. For those who are aware of resources in other countries, please mention them in the comments.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday July 22, @11:13PM
I wish we had something like a national crisis number. The one time I really needed one I had no choice but to call the police.
The police who attended handled the situation like champs, but it is really not what they are for, and a mental health crisis team (or whatever) would have been a much better solution.
