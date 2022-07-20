Stories
Scientists Make Wine and Cheese Using Weeds

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday July 23, @01:03AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the does-the-milk-still-come-from-cows? dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

Scientists at South Ural State University (SUSU) have discovered that the extract of a common weed plant, Bidens pilosa, is a promising source of enzymes for the food industry. According to the authors, the technique can produce cheaper plant alternatives to expensive enzymes necessary in wine and cheese production. The study is published in the International Journal of Scientific and Technology Research.

As part of the work of the International Laboratory for the Synthesis and Analysis of Food Ingredients, the scientists proved that the Bidens pilosa leaf extract accelerates the breakdown of proteins, which makes it suitable for obtaining biologically active compounds like tyrosine, first isolated from cheese in 1846, and among the proteins expressed by all living organisms.

Currently the wine and cheese industries use enzymes from animal sources.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 23, @01:15AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 23, @01:15AM (#1025245)

    Bidens pelosi is the most democratic of weeds.

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday July 23, @01:56AM (2 children)

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Thursday July 23, @01:56AM (#1025261) Homepage Journal

    Okay, first off you can get a whole pound each of both of the enzymes necessary to turn cellulose into glucose for thirty bucks or so. That is not expensive and it will let you make booze out of fucking toilet paper [youtube.com] if you want.

    Second, both of them are found naturally in barley in quantities far more than necessary to ferment the barley itself, which is why so much booze is made with at least some barley content. Last I looked, barley was a plant.

    Some days I just despair at the quality of scientific reporting.

    • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 23, @02:04AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 23, @02:04AM (#1025265)

      "Some days I just despair at the quality of scientific reporting."

      then why do you keep accepting this shit from phys.org?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 23, @01:58AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 23, @01:58AM (#1025263)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4csFnpZXek [youtube.com] or
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGpjNnXNY4A [youtube.com]

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday July 23, @02:11AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Thursday July 23, @02:11AM (#1025270) Journal

    Currently the wine and cheese industries use enzymes from animal sources.

    [Citation needed]

    Wine production rely on yeasts - you call them animals?

    Cheese production - while a good amount of rennets are of animal origin:
    1. some sorts of cheese do not use rennet for curdling milk - cottage cheese (uses bacteria that produce lactic acid), ricotta (uses weak acids - vinegar or citric acid from lemon juice)
    2. there are heaps of rennet types of plant origin - ancient romans and greeks used wild thistle, safflower seeds, fig-tree sap [tavolamediterranea.com], Indians use Paneer phool [wikipedia.org]. See others [wikipedia.org]

    For other cheeses, revisit this [youtube.com]

  • (Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday July 23, @02:23AM

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Thursday July 23, @02:23AM (#1025276) Journal

    And cheese! To die for!
    Cheese! Cheese for everyone!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jq9TnI7ssTU [youtube.com]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 23, @02:35AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 23, @02:35AM (#1025280)

    How do we know they actually made this? It could have just appeared all at once in front of them. Scientists say thats where the entire universe came from which is way more complicated than some wine and cheese.

