Scientists at South Ural State University (SUSU) have discovered that the extract of a common weed plant, Bidens pilosa, is a promising source of enzymes for the food industry. According to the authors, the technique can produce cheaper plant alternatives to expensive enzymes necessary in wine and cheese production. The study is published in the International Journal of Scientific and Technology Research.
As part of the work of the International Laboratory for the Synthesis and Analysis of Food Ingredients, the scientists proved that the Bidens pilosa leaf extract accelerates the breakdown of proteins, which makes it suitable for obtaining biologically active compounds like tyrosine, first isolated from cheese in 1846, and among the proteins expressed by all living organisms.
Currently the wine and cheese industries use enzymes from animal sources.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 23, @01:15AM
Bidens pelosi is the most democratic of weeds.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday July 23, @01:56AM (2 children)
Okay, first off you can get a whole pound each of both of the enzymes necessary to turn cellulose into glucose for thirty bucks or so. That is not expensive and it will let you make booze out of fucking toilet paper [youtube.com] if you want.
Second, both of them are found naturally in barley in quantities far more than necessary to ferment the barley itself, which is why so much booze is made with at least some barley content. Last I looked, barley was a plant.
Some days I just despair at the quality of scientific reporting.
Much like sight and vision, if you sense of humor is damaged your sense of self-importance increases.
#Kanye2020
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 23, @02:04AM (1 child)
"Some days I just despair at the quality of scientific reporting."
then why do you keep accepting this shit from phys.org?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday July 23, @02:13AM
While at it, get rid of the news.com.au as source for TFA.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 23, @01:58AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4csFnpZXek [youtube.com] or
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGpjNnXNY4A [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday July 23, @02:11AM
[Citation needed]
Wine production rely on yeasts - you call them animals?
Cheese production - while a good amount of rennets are of animal origin:
1. some sorts of cheese do not use rennet for curdling milk - cottage cheese (uses bacteria that produce lactic acid), ricotta (uses weak acids - vinegar or citric acid from lemon juice)
2. there are heaps of rennet types of plant origin - ancient romans and greeks used wild thistle, safflower seeds, fig-tree sap [tavolamediterranea.com], Indians use Paneer phool [wikipedia.org]. See others [wikipedia.org]
For other cheeses, revisit this [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday July 23, @02:23AM
And cheese! To die for!
Cheese! Cheese for everyone!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jq9TnI7ssTU [youtube.com]
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 23, @02:35AM
How do we know they actually made this? It could have just appeared all at once in front of them. Scientists say thats where the entire universe came from which is way more complicated than some wine and cheese.