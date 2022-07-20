from the if-it-quacks-like-a-duck dept.
Ex-boss of ICANN shifts from 'advisor' to co-CEO of private equity biz that tried to buy .org for $1bn+:
In the past week, the website of Ethos Capital, the private equity firm that offered $1.13bn to take control of the popular .org registry, was updated to list ex-ICANN CEO Fadi Chehade as its joint head.
The change is significant because it was Chehade's involvement in the attempted .org purchase that first alerted internet users that the deal deserved closer scrutiny.
The sale was ultimately vetoed several months later by ICANN, but only after the Attorney General of California got involved and sent a last-minute letter to LA-based ICANN telling it not to approve the deal in part due to the "lack of transparency" on Ethos Capital.
Part of that lack of transparency was who would actually own the .org registry after the sale: behind Ethos was a complex structure of no less than four shell companies that were all registered on the same day in Delaware with the prefix "Purpose Domains." Ethos Capital refused to divulge who all the directors of those companies actually were despite repeat requests, including from ICANN, which had the power to refuse the sale.
Chehade's close link to the proposed sale was only noticed because he had registered Ethos Capital's .org domain name, EthosCapital.org, under his own name on May 7, 2019. The company Ethos Capital LLC was registered in Delaware one week later, on May 14, 2019.
Acting merely as "advisor" until now allowed plausible deniability when pointed questions were made to The Internet Society and PIR (Public Interest Registry) concerning Ethos Capital.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday July 23, @07:49AM
I'd call it "pulling an Elop", albeit unsuccesfully.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Thursday July 23, @08:10AM
It's pretty shocking to me that this got anywhere near as close as it did to going through. The whole thing stunk like a turd from a person who only eats Limburger cheese
(Score: 2) by sonamchauhan on Thursday July 23, @08:30AM
ISOC membership, at about USD 100/yr, is too expensive for normal internet users. My hope is membership in ISOC chapters gets cheaper, so more normal people (as opposed to telecom execs) get voted in and put a real end to this and similar stunts.