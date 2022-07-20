Stories
New Cosmic Magnetic Field Structures Discovered in Galaxy NGC 4217

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday July 23, @11:47AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

New cosmic magnetic field structures discovered in galaxy NGC 4217:

When evaluating the data from NGC 4217, the researchers found several remarkable structures. The galaxy has an X-shaped magnetic field structure, which has also been observed in other galaxies, extending far outwards from the galaxy disk, namely over 20,000 light years.

In addition to the X-shape, the team found a helix structure and two large bubble structures, also called superbubbles. The latter originate from places where many massive stars explode as supernovae, but also where stars are formed that emit stellar winds in the process. Researchers therefore suspect a connection between these phenomena.

"The data suggest that star formation and star explosions, so-called supernovae, are responsible for the visible structures."

Journal Reference:
Y. Stein, R.-J. Dettmar, R. Beck, et al. CHANG-ES - XXI. Transport processes and the X-shaped magnetic field of NGC 4217: off-center superbubble structure [open], Astronomy & Astrophysics (DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/202037675)

