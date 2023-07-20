Tesla picks Austin for its next US factory to build Cybertruck, Semi truck, Model Y:
Tesla has picked a site near Austin for its next U.S. factory, a 4- to 5-million square foot $1.1 billion plant that will assemble the automaker's futuristic Cybertruck, the Tesla Semi and the Model Y and Model 3 for sales to customers on the East Coast.
[...] Tesla CEO Elon Musk described the future factory as an "ecological paradise," with a boardwalk and bike lanes and where the public will be welcome. While tours have been offered at Tesla's Fremont, Calif., the campus is not open for the public to wander its grounds.
[...] Tesla has promised Texas officials it will employ at least 5,000 people. About 25 of those workers are categorized as "qualifying" jobs and would be paid a minimum of $74,050, while the remaining would be middle income jobs with an annual salary of $47,147.
[...] Under terms of the agreement with Travis County, Tesla must invest $1.1 billion in the new factory within the first five years. In exchange, Travis County will rebate 70% of the property taxes Tesla will pay. Once Tesla's investment in the factory eclipses that $1.1 billion mark, the property taxes rebates will increase to 75%. Any investments in the factory beyond $2 billion, will give Tesla 80% in property tax rebates.
[...] If Tesla fails to hit the investment goal or if its falls 75% short of its jobs requirement in any year, the company won't receive any property tax relief. The county will also have the ability to recoup tax rebates if Tesla breaches its contract.
Together, Tesla will receive at least $61 million in property tax abatement. It's possible that Tesla could receive more from the state.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday July 23, @10:47PM (2 children)
Texas loves pickup trucks. And Austin may be the most liberal city in Texas. Seems a good location to build those cybertrucks.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday July 23, @11:08PM
If there is a more liberal and/or progressive place in Texas, it's probably a suburb nearby to Austin.
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday July 23, @11:19PM
Now if it only comes a with a gunrack for your lazer-rifle i'm sure it will fit right in.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday July 23, @11:17PM
Is there a worker discount? Since one of the Cybertrucks (I already hate the name) will cost about what one of the middle income workers makes in a year. Any number on how many Cybertrucks they'll make in a year? Better be a lot of them, which there no doubt will be. I guess they'll be just flying of the production line.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday July 23, @11:53PM
Tesla Valuation “Overheated” Believes BofA As Scandalous China Delivery Claims Emerge [wccftech.com]
Tesla Consecutively Beats Analyst Estimates In Second Quarter Earnings [wccftech.com]
Coronavirus and tit-for-tat [businessinsider.com] diplomacy [archive.is] with China may not be kind to Tesla.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]