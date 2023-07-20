from the bounding-box dept.
Late on Tuesday night, Waymo and Fiat Chryler Automobiles announced that they are strengthening the partnership between the two companies that began back in 2016. Waymo will be FCA's sole autonomous driving technology partner for developing so-called L4 (geofenced or otherwise operational design domain-limited autonomous driving) technology. Additionally, Waymo and FCA are going to develop autonomous Ram ProMaster commercial vans for driverless deliveries.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday July 24, @12:50AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 24, @12:57AM
(Score: 3, Funny) by krishnoid on Friday July 24, @01:19AM
