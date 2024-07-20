from the packaged-for-ease-of-handling dept.
Lab-made virus infects cells, interacts with antibodies just like SARS-CoV-2:
Airborne and potentially deadly, the virus that causes COVID-19 can only be studied safely under high-level biosafety conditions. Scientists handling the infectious virus must wear full-body biohazard suits with pressurized respirators, and work inside laboratories with multiple containment levels and specialized ventilation systems. While necessary to protect laboratory workers, these safety precautions slow down efforts to find drugs and vaccines for COVID-19 since many scientists lack access to the required biosafety facilities.
To help remedy that, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have developed a hybrid virus that will enable more scientists to enter the fight against the pandemic. The researchers genetically modified a mild virus by swapping one of its genes for one from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The resulting hybrid virus infects cells and is recognized by antibodies just like SARS-CoV-2, but can be handled under ordinary laboratory safety conditions.
The study is available online in Cell Host & Microbe.
I've never had this many requests for a scientific material in such a short period of time. We've distributed the virus to researchers in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Canada and, of course, all over the U.S. We have requests pending from the U.K. and Germany. Even before we published, people heard that we were working on this and started requesting the material."
Sean Whelan, PhD, co-senior author, the Marvin A. Brennecke Distinguished Professor and head of the Department of Molecular Microbiology
[...] Since the hybrid virus looks like SARS-CoV-2 to the immune system but does not cause severe disease, it is a potential vaccine candidate, Diamond added. He, Whelan and colleagues are conducting animal studies to evaluate the possibility.
Journal Reference:
Case, J.B., et al. (2020) Neutralizing antibody and soluble ACE2 inhibition of a replication-competent VSV-SARS-CoV-2 and a clinical isolate of SARS-CoV-2. Cell Host & Microbe. doi.org/10.1016/j.chom.2020.06.021.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 24, @04:17PM
... which was also developed in a lab!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 24, @04:19PM (1 child)
I am Legend.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday July 24, @04:30PM
'eh, the premise, at least behind the movie was a scientist finding a cure for a virus that was already out there. Not accidentally releasing a "zombie virus".
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 24, @04:20PM
This is science fiction and is probably a horrendous idea for the real world, but it is intriguing. What if we could create a virus like SARS-CoV-2 that was more transmissible than the current virus, would result in little to no symptoms, and would produce an immune response? Basically, we would create a virus that was much less dangerous but a more infectious version of SARS-CoV-2. People could be intentionally infected with the virus, receive immunity, but then spread it to others to create an immune response. Because it would be more infectious, the spread of the new strain of the virus would be faster than with SARS-CoV-2. And hopefully very few people would become ill or die. The eventual goal would be to slow or eradicate the spread of deadlier strains of the virus by building up immunity in the population to a much less dangerous strain.
It's similar to infecting people with a weakened form of a virus or bacteria in order to vaccinate them. However, in this case, the vaccine would be transmissible and people would go out and infect others with the vaccine.
Again, there are very real ethical concerns that make this a horrendous real world idea. But it's an idea I'd been thinking about and seemed like a somewhat related concept to the article.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday July 24, @04:22PM
While I'm sure this kind of research is valuable and helps us find cures, vaccines, etc. Creating a better virus, isn't something we need more of.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Friday July 24, @04:25PM
...and as a bonus, all the labs that use this to enable them to shuck their protective gear will soon have a whole bunch of infected people running around to (a) test things on and (b) spread it to everyone else on the planet, where it will have millions or billions of opportunities to (c) mutate into something more... interesting.
Oh, joy.
--
Fact: Celery is 95% water
and 100% not pizza.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 24, @04:30PM
So, now they have the data in from the 'ranging shot' release, they now start preparing the backstory for the survivors of the 'biggie'...
Blah blah blah...harmless research virus....blah blah blah....evil actors....blah blah blah....oopsie there goes 50-90% of the population...
Body's Immune System: Relax lads, we know this one, we've been vaccinated....
The 'biggie': Oy! Have you got the wrong virus.... (cf. here [youtube.com])
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 24, @04:41PM
IANAVRS (I am not a virus research scientist).
Here's my car analogy -- develop highly detailed car & world simulations, so that self-driving cars don't have to be tested on the road...where they have already killed a few people.
Other suggestions?