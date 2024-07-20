The U.S. Space Force revealed its new logo and motto as the service seeks to build branding and cultural identity.

The black-and-silver service logo unveiled July 22 has the delta wing as its central element that is also found in the Space Force seal and flag. There is a "Space Force" horizontally shaped logo and a USSF vertical logo.

The Space Force motto "Semper Supra" means "always above." It represents the service's role in establishing, maintaining and preserving U.S. freedom of operations in the ultimate high ground, a Space Force spokesman said.

The logo was designed by the Department of the Air Force's advertising agency GSD&M.