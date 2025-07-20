from the repetition dept.
Mundane behavioral decisions, actions can be 'misremembered' as done:
Mundane behaviors that are repeated over time and occur in the context of many other similar behaviors can lead people to conflate intentions and behaviors and create false memories of completing the task, said Dolores Albarracin, a professor of psychology and marketing at Illinois and the director of the Social Action Lab.
"Intentions and making plans typically improve task execution. We need them to function in society, to realize our goals and to get along with others," she said. "But when we form an intention in the moment such as 'I'm going to sign that form now,' and it's an activity we routinely perform, we want to complete the task when we form the intention. Otherwise, we don't actually sign the form. And the reason why is because the thought of wanting to sign the form can be misremembered as actually having signed it, in which case we'd be better off not having formed the intention to sign the form in the first place."
[...] "Our results highlight that behaviors will look to be more consistent with intentions when the behavior is routine," she said. "The finding implies we should be more aware of the potential for error in these similarly trivial behaviors."
The paper has implications for health care settings and any other situation where self-reporting of following through on an action is critical, Albarracin said.
"The fulfillment of routine, repeated behaviors can have meaningful consequences, and are part of, if not central to, many practical contexts," Albarracin said. "More generally, understanding the complexity of the intention-behavior link and the possible unexpected effects of intention formation is essential to promote beneficial behaviors in many domains, ranging from financial decisions to a person's health."
Journal Reference:
Mistaking an Intention for a Behavior: The Case of Enacting Behavioral Decisions Versus Simply Intending to Enact Them:, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin (DOI: 10.1177/0146167220929203)
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 25, @01:16PM
Oh noes, i thought i submitted earlier, never mind.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday July 25, @01:31PM (2 children)
This shit actually happen to you guys? Guess my brain's weird. I may not remember if I did something but I can't remember ever catching myself being sure I'd done something when I hadn't.
Then again, it's recently been fascinating me that what's written and what makes it into people's brains has more to do with preconceived expectations than what's written, even when those expectations are directly in conflict with what's written. I don't get that. If they skim something and miss a bit, fine, but we're talking people actually reading every word and getting something entirely different than what was on the page stored in their memory. Works for the spoken word too. That shit's absolutely baffling to me.
Much like sight and vision, if you sense of humor is damaged your sense of self-importance increases.
#Kanye2020
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 25, @01:42PM
> This shit actually happen to you guys?
Not very often. This is what check lists were invented for. Iirc, one of the first formal instances was for aircraft maintenance and pilot procedures. Being "perfect" wasn't so important when preparing for a horse and buggy ride, or even an early automobile ride, you might get stranded, but you probably don't die. Being perfect is very important in flight and there are many useful lessons that come from that discipline.
More recently, health care settings have started to use checklists, along with significantly reduced instances of medical error. If I was going in for any kind of surgery, I'd ask in advance if the team has a check list and uses it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 25, @01:45PM
I notice it sometimes when I type. I have a the sentence prepared in the brain but when it comes out on the keyboard sometimes little words etc go missing. Problem is when I read the sentence the brain "autocorrects", cause it knows what it was supposed to type, and inserts the words as I read it so I don't even notice most of the time that they are missing. It's weird.