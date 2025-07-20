i thought it was lobsters
Crown-of-thorns starfish 'cockroach of the ocean' and much more resilient than previously thought - ABC News:
It's hard to comprehend the destruction this ethereal creature could do in its lifetime — a juvenile crown-of-thorns starfish, raised in a lab where researchers have discovered worrying new findings about its progression into adulthood.
Research published today from the University of Sydney and Southern Cross University's National Marine Science Centre in Coffs Harbour has found the crown-of-thorns starfish will eat a much more varied diet as juveniles than previously thought, making them worryingly resilient.
As juveniles the crown-of-thorns starfish are vegetarian, favouring a particular type of algae.
But the study found they they would eat much more in order to survive.
"We initially thought that they only ate crustose coralline algae but we found that they can also eat biofilm, which is a mixture of diatoms, bacteria, and other microorganisms that grow pretty much everywhere in the ocean," Dr Mos said.
The findings offer a significant change in thought on the life cycle of the crown-of-thorns starfish, and raises the spectre of it being a much more dangerous predator.
Journal Reference:
Dione J. Deaker, Benjamin Mos, Huang-An Lin, et al. Diet flexibility and growth of the early herbivorous juvenile crown-of-thorns sea star, implications for its boom-bust population dynamics, PLOS ONE (DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0236142)
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 25, @07:36PM (1 child)
Can this starfish eat niggers? If so, it might be useful. Feed all the niggers to this creature. Problem solved!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 25, @07:58PM
Better idea: feed it trolls.
(Score: 1) by Zinnia Zirconium on Saturday July 25, @07:42PM (1 child)
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 25, @07:45PM
Do you actually have anything coherent to say? That screed didn't make one bit of sense, you stupid nigger. This is about starfish, not bees, dumbfuck.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday July 25, @07:50PM
Dunno, but if I heard something being referred to as the cockroach of the sea I would assume it to be pretty damn resilient.