Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Crown-of-Thorns Starfish 'Cockroach of the Ocean' and Much More Resilient Than Previously Thought

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday July 25, @07:34PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for RandomFactor:

i thought it was lobsters

Crown-of-thorns starfish 'cockroach of the ocean' and much more resilient than previously thought - ABC News:

It's hard to comprehend the destruction this ethereal creature could do in its lifetime — a juvenile crown-of-thorns starfish, raised in a lab where researchers have discovered worrying new findings about its progression into adulthood.

Research published today from the University of Sydney and Southern Cross University's National Marine Science Centre in Coffs Harbour has found the crown-of-thorns starfish will eat a much more varied diet as juveniles than previously thought, making them worryingly resilient.

As juveniles the crown-of-thorns starfish are vegetarian, favouring a particular type of algae.

But the study found they they would eat much more in order to survive.

"We initially thought that they only ate crustose coralline algae but we found that they can also eat biofilm, which is a mixture of diatoms, bacteria, and other microorganisms that grow pretty much everywhere in the ocean," Dr Mos said.

The findings offer a significant change in thought on the life cycle of the crown-of-thorns starfish, and raises the spectre of it being a much more dangerous predator.

Journal Reference:
Dione J. Deaker, Benjamin Mos, Huang-An Lin, et al. Diet flexibility and growth of the early herbivorous juvenile crown-of-thorns sea star, implications for its boom-bust population dynamics, PLOS ONE (DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0236142)

Original Submission


«  UK Formally Abandons Europe’s Unified Patent Court
Crown-of-Thorns Starfish 'Cockroach of the Ocean' and Much More Resilient Than Previously Thought | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 25, @07:36PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 25, @07:36PM (#1026233)

    Can this starfish eat niggers? If so, it might be useful. Feed all the niggers to this creature. Problem solved!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 25, @07:58PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 25, @07:58PM (#1026244)

      Better idea: feed it trolls.

  • (Score: 1) by Zinnia Zirconium on Saturday July 25, @07:42PM (1 child)

    by Zinnia Zirconium (11163) on Saturday July 25, @07:42PM (#1026235) Homepage Journal

    Once upon a time, there lived a magnificent race of animals who dominated the world through age after age. They ran and they swam and they fought and they flew. Until suddenly, quite recently, they disappeared. Nature just gave up and started again. We weren't even apes then. We were just these smart little rodents hiding in the rocks. And when we go, nature will start again.

    With the bees probably.

    • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 25, @07:45PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 25, @07:45PM (#1026238)

      Do you actually have anything coherent to say? That screed didn't make one bit of sense, you stupid nigger. This is about starfish, not bees, dumbfuck.

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday July 25, @07:50PM

    by looorg (578) on Saturday July 25, @07:50PM (#1026242)

    Dunno, but if I heard something being referred to as the cockroach of the sea I would assume it to be pretty damn resilient.

(1)