Hackers are actively exploiting two unrelated high-severity vulnerabilities that allow unauthenticated access or even a complete takeover of networks run by Fortune 500 companies and government organizations.

The most serious exploits are targeting a critical vulnerability in F5's Big-IP advanced delivery controler, a device that's typically placed between a perimeter firewall and a Web application to handle load balancing and other tasks. The vulnerability, which F5 patched three weeks ago, allows unauthenticated attackers to remotely run commands or code of their choice. Attackers can then use their control of the device to hijack the internal network it's connected to.

[...] Attackers are exploiting a second vulnerability found in two network products sold by Cisco. Tracked as CVE-2020-3452, the path traversal flaw resides in the company's Adaptive Security Appliance and Firepower Threat Defense systems. It allows unauthenticated people to remotely view sensitive files that among other things can disclose WebVPN configurations, bookmarks, web cookies, partial web content, and HTTP URLs. Cisco issued a patch on Wednesday. A day later, it updated its advisory.

[...] The impact of these vulnerabilities—particularly the one affecting F5 customers—is serious. These in-the-wild attacks provide ample reason to occupy the weekend of any IT administrators who have yet to patch their vulnerable systems.