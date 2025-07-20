Stories
Your Next Smartphone Will Be a Lot Harder to Scratch

posted by martyb on Sunday July 26, @04:55AM
Phoenix666 writes:

Your next smartphone will be a lot harder to scratch:

It takes about two years for Corning to develop each new generation of Gorilla Glass, the resilient material that graces a critical mass of smartphones. That process has for several update cycles focused on protecting screens against drops, fending off shatters and cracks by boosting what's known as compressive strength. The newly announced Gorilla Glass Victus, though, gives equal weight to preventing scratches. That's harder than it sounds and more useful than you'd think.

[...] There's also the fact that making glass that's both scratch and drop resistant is, well, hard. The manufacture of glass is often a game of compromise, which you can see most clearly in the quest for durable foldable phones: the stronger it is, the less it can bend. In this case, getting those two properties to play nice is less a direct contradiction than it is a process of reinvention.

Phone screens had previously been designed to resist drops, but with consumers upgrading their phones less frequently scratch-resistance has grown in importance.

