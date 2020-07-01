New research has found that people with "dark" personality characteristics, such as psychopathy and narcissism, are less likely to comply with efforts to impede the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and more likely to stockpile goods such as food and toilet paper.

Two new studies, both published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, reinforce previous findings that the "Dark Triad" of narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism is associated with ignoring preventative COVID-19 measures.

But the new research indicates that health beliefs and situational perceptions may play a more important role than personality traits alone.