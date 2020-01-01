We all have a special relationship with our personal barber or hairstylist. There's a certain level of trust and intimacy required to let someone consistently operate sharp instruments near our head and face. However, a global pandemic made us realize they are truly among the most important people in our lives. We need them. We. Need. Them. And one man's ingenious invention has proven just how true that is. He built an impressive, complicated machine that gives haircuts. But the insane amount of work required to build one isn't the main reason it's inferior to an actual human. Nor is it the obvious safety issues and incomplete haircut it provides. It's not even the fact that it's basically an advanced Flowbee.

It's the impersonal small talk.