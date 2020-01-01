from the flowbees-still-exist? dept.
Inventor Builds Functioning Haircutting Robot - Nerdist:
We all have a special relationship with our personal barber or hairstylist. There's a certain level of trust and intimacy required to let someone consistently operate sharp instruments near our head and face. However, a global pandemic made us realize they are truly among the most important people in our lives. We need them. We. Need. Them. And one man's ingenious invention has proven just how true that is. He built an impressive, complicated machine that gives haircuts. But the insane amount of work required to build one isn't the main reason it's inferior to an actual human. Nor is it the obvious safety issues and incomplete haircut it provides. It's not even the fact that it's basically an advanced Flowbee.
It's the impersonal small talk.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday July 26, @02:44PM (1 child)
Sharp instruments, yes!
A new meaning of hacking is coming.
BTW, which operating system do you prefer for your cutterbot?
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @02:59PM
What OS do the military use for the Soleimani cut?
(Score: 3, Informative) by drussell on Sunday July 26, @02:46PM
The person who cuts your hair is one of the most important people in your life? You need them?
Umm, no. Just no.
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Sunday July 26, @02:57PM
It's probably a Flowbee [wikipedia.org] attached to a robot arm.
That is all.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday July 26, @03:19PM (1 child)
So how many mods are required to turn it into execution-bot-2020?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @03:25PM
GLH-9 was Poco approved. GLH-10 is Robocop approved.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Sunday July 26, @03:47PM
How does it work? I mean, isn't everyone's head different?
Yes. Before the cut.