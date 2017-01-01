from the gnome-with-the-wind dept.
Garden gnomes keep mysteriously vanishing from a B.C. neighbourhood:
TORONTO -- Neighbours in Victoria are keeping a closer eye on their gardens following a string of garden gnome thefts in the quiet neighbourhood.
Heather Boggs said she realized several of her gnomes had been stolen last Friday when she went to tend to her garden in the West Shore community and saw empty spaces where she would normally find her gnomes.
[...] Luckily the gnome-snatcher was caught in the act as Boggs' doorbell camera filmed the kidnapping as it happened.
[...] Boggs shared the footage on Facebook to warn others and found that her neighbour who lives on the same street had also been targeted.
Sher Gosling told CTV News she believes the same man stole her gnome that would usually welcome guests in front of her home.
[...] While these mythical figures might not seem valuable, for Boggs, one gnome in particular meant a great deal. Boggs is a breast cancer survivor and, as a gift to celebrate her final chemo treatment, her mother gave her a little statue for her garden.
This is, of course, not the first time a gnome has been stolen. Here's one escapade from May 11, 1989.
Stolen Lawn Dwarf Returned with Pictures from His Travels:
Grumpy the traveling lawn dwarf is back where he belongs, concrete feet planted firmly on the porch, following his whirlwind tour of Washington, New York City, Florida and elsewhere.
He even has pictures from his vacation.
The 20-inch, 80-pound concrete statue of the character in the Walt Disney movie classic ″Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,″ disappeared March 16 from Carol and Gene Horne's front porch.
″I couldn't set my finger on it, but I felt something was missing,″ Mrs. Horne said. ″The next morning my daughter said, 'Mom, there's somebody missing.‴
Bashful, Doc, Sneezy, Happy, Sleepy, Dopey and the 400-pound Snow White were safe and sound but Grumpy was gone.
On April 26, a freshly scrubbed Grumpy returned, with a sign dangling from his shoulders that said ″I'm home.″ Along with the sign was an envelope with 35 photographs from his journey, many of them with captions on the back.
Among the photos were snapshots of Grumpy ogling bikini-clad women from a Florida sand dune, standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., and dining at McDonald's.
″My husband and I, we were laughing so hard at these pictures. My husband was late for work,″ Mrs. Horne said.
[...] She said neither she nor the police had any idea who took Grumpy. She theorizes that ″it's someone with an engineering background. The printing on the back of the pictures is very similar to the type you see on blueprints.″
(Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Sunday July 26, @07:17PM (1 child)
they all going to leave on a spacecraft?!?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday July 26, @07:20PM
Call the Pentagon.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @07:35PM (1 child)
you could have skipped this one
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @07:45PM
1. It's Sunday.
2. So could you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @08:04PM
Person gnome dog camera BC
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @08:06PM
This side of the pond, way back in the 1970s, a neighbour at the top of the hill had quite a number of gnomes in his garden, it was not that uncommon for the first bus driver in the morning to find them lined up waiting for him at the bus stop nearest to their garden home, of course, depending on the driver, sometimes they went on a little journey...and they'd be found by another driver, on another route, lined up at one of his stops, and so on, and so on.
They always (eventually) made their way back 'home', all 30 of them...
Happier, simpler fucking times. Now, the shitheads that we have living locally would smash the things...and that's just the alleged adults..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @08:21PM
Gnomes aren't invincible. Stay the fuck home.
COVID-19!!!