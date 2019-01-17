from the I'd-rather-eat-potatoes dept.
Radishes Can Likely Grow in Lunar Regolith - Universe Today:
“We’re trying to show astronauts can use horticulture to grow their own food on the Moon,” said NASA scientist Max Coleman. “We want to do one tiny step in that direction, to show that lunar soil contains stuff which can be extracted from it as nutrients for plants.”
They were about to start doing hands-on tests of soil sensors that might eventually be used on the Moon when the stay-at-home orders were issued. While the team wasn’t able to bring home any lunar simulant or the soil sensors, Coleman decided to innovate. He placed an order online for some desert sand, which doesn’t have any organic matter, so is a good stand-in for the lunar regolith simulant.
[...] He decided to use radish seeds, and ordered them online for home delivery, too.
[...] Also, radishes don’t require a lot of water to germinate, so they provide a good test of what could grow quickly in one lunar day, (28 days, with 14 straight days of sunlight.)
[...] The results were quite surprising: Radishes in the section with the least water germinated first and best, which was interesting because, Coleman said, “we want to see how little water we can get away with.”
The team’s research is helping them develop a small scientific payload on a commercial spacecraft going to the Moon, which, if selected, would be delivered to the lunar surface through the NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. The team planned to develop the experiment as a suitable payload for a CLPS spacecraft in terms of size, mass, power requirement, and communication needs.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday July 26, @11:53PM (1 child)
does anyone want to eat them?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday July 26, @11:59PM
No. I might even be more tempted to eat the regolith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @12:10AM (5 children)
Radish is basically vegetable fiber and water.
Potato is a better candidate for mars. Tubers grow just about everywhere. Maybe even in Mars.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @12:26AM (2 children)
No bs - or any other organic substance - in lunar regolith.
What's mars got to do with? (but a second hand emotion)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @12:36AM (1 child)
My bad - thought it was about mars not moon.
Still, any water on the moon? I know they have cheese and rabbits, but never heard of water on the moon.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday July 27, @12:51AM
(Score: 2) by NPC-131072 on Monday July 27, @12:40AM
> Maybe even in Mars.
What about growing fungus in uranus?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday July 27, @12:45AM
With mild diuretics in that water, helps mobilizing that kidney stones stuff [nih.gov].
(Score: 1) by anubi on Monday July 27, @12:40AM (1 child)
Hydroponics.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @12:47AM
There's no water on the moon, dipshit. The "hydro" in hydroponics means water.
(Score: 1) by Zinnia Zirconium on Monday July 27, @12:51AM
Standard Soylent Response™ applies.
