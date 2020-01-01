from the now-run-it-on-Wine-in-a-Linux-VM dept.
You Can Now Boot a Windows 95 PC Inside Minecraft and Play Doom on it:
A new VM Computers mod has been created for Minecraft that allows players to order computer parts from a satellite orbiting around a Minecraft world and build a computer that actually boots Windows 95 and a variety of other operating systems.
[...] Within Minecraft you simply place a PC case block and then use it to create virtual hard drives to install operating systems from ISO files.
Naturally, the Minecraft community has been experimenting with the VM Computers mod, and someone has managed to get Doom running within Minecraft as a result.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @09:38PM (3 children)
I know most Minecraft players are idiots, but this is next level idiocy. Why the fuck would you pay for virtual obsolete computer parts?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @09:41PM (1 child)
Even better, they happily pay Microsoft a license fee for that virtual Windows 95. Millennials truly are the stupidest form of matter in the universe.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @09:53PM
Oh boy, the boomers are upvoting their own stupidity.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @09:54PM
ars gratia artis. A game only needs to be fun for the person playing it.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Sunday July 26, @09:51PM
They need to do skeeball [youtube.com] if they haven't already.
(Score: 1) by Zinnia Zirconium on Sunday July 26, @09:55PM
Standard Soylent Response™ whenever anyone does anything interesting is:
"You Shouldn't Do That"™
I'm trademarking it, bttches! Patent Pending!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @09:56PM
There is a way out.
https://i.imgur.com/Ir5b1Kb.jpg [imgur.com]