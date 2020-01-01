A new VM Computers mod has been created for Minecraft that allows players to order computer parts from a satellite orbiting around a Minecraft world and build a computer that actually boots Windows 95 and a variety of other operating systems.

[...] Within Minecraft you simply place a PC case block and then use it to create virtual hard drives to install operating systems from ISO files.

Naturally, the Minecraft community has been experimenting with the VM Computers mod, and someone has managed to get Doom running within Minecraft as a result.