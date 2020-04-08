from the working-my-way-back-to-you dept.
There's been some recent speculation about the effects working from home will have on various parts of the economy, particularly the commercial real estate market. If companies can figure out how to keep employees productive, coupled with the desire for some to relocate to more rural areas (and consequently, farther away from the office), it's possible some companies may reconsider continuing to carry all the overhead associated with having an office.
Which leads to the question: should remote workers accept a pay cut for working remotely?
A recent survey of 600 U.S. adults found 66 percent willing to take a pay cut for the flexibility of working remotely.
To what degree varied, however.
- Fourteen percent would take a one to four percent cut;
- Twenty-nine percent would take a five-to-14 percent cut;
- Seventeen percent would take a 15-to-24 percent cut;
- Seven percent would take a 25 percent or more cut;
- Thirty-four percent would not take a lower salary for flexible remote work.
The survey, taken from July 5 through 7 from Fast, a start-up specializing in online checkout, found COVID-19 safety concerns part of the current appeal of remote working. Thirty-nine percent were less comfortable returning to their physical office compared to 30 days before. However, 65 percent preferred a workplace that gives employees the flexibility to choose where and when they work remotely.
[...] The concept of "localized compensation" or paying someone less for the same work because of where they live is being hotly debated in human resources circles. In May, Facebook drew some backlash after announcing that employees choosing to permanently work remotely will receive salary cuts if they move to less expensive areas.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by RedGreen on Monday July 27, @04:25AM (5 children)
you save them a pile of money on expenses, in reality it should be a pay raise in the amount saved per employee. But in the world of parasite corporations only the CEO and their cronies get the benefits of screwing the workers over and of course the shareholders..
(Score: 3, Touché) by ikanreed on Monday July 27, @04:39AM (2 children)
I was with you until the very last word.
It's unimaginable to me you think that shareholders and CEOs are enemies of any kind.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @04:56AM
how's the tastes of those boots?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @05:16AM
it really is golden rain trickling down your back. keep on telling yourself that.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday July 27, @04:46AM (1 child)
I would actually expect an allowance for equipment (like 4k display) and office chair/desk.
With the WFH arrangement with the current employer, on top of the office-issued laptop, we did get reimbursements for the part of the cost of monitor/chairs ($500 limit for both of them)
(even more, we're now starting to receive face masks paid by employer and sent by courier. Well made and branded - if they're meant to be used in public, why waste an ad opportunity?)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @05:15AM
It's kinda like Uber, where you use your own car, your own (non-commercial liability) insurance, and your own health insurance and your own clothes and grooming products, but you only get paid some pathetic flat rate. If it were me, and my Heartless Corp(tm) were to want to move me permanent work from home, I would need: Office space rent, at going rates per square foot; Infrastructure, including computers, routers, scanners, internet access and Cable TV (because, bundled, cheaper for them!), and coffee maker; Heating, cooling, home cooking expenses, per diem costs of domestic companionship, costs of sanitary services (toilet), security services (from cams to fencing to actual personnel); and serverance pay, equivalent to 10 years salary, in the event of a termination on ethical grounds. That ought to cover it!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @04:26AM
And I cannot think of a single thing that is good for anybody about paying people less depending on where they live.
Even for the greedy, employee-abusing corporations that thought it up, it's a false savings.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Monday July 27, @04:37AM (1 child)
This is another disgusting artifact of end-stage capitalism. Raise bloody fucking murder if they try this on you.
It doesn't matter if working from home is worth it for you, if you let them get away with this, soon it will drive already unlivable wages even lower.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by c0lo on Monday July 27, @04:53AM
Pssst... tell ya a sicrit... if the job can be done in a WFH way, chances are it will be done from the home of someone in India.
Even easier this way, no more fuss with H1B visas.
Why do you hate (end-stage) capitalism? (grin)
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday July 27, @04:50AM
People are willing to take a pay cut. And 66%, that's sick!
Start the pay cuts at the top
(Score: 5, Interesting) by c0lo on Monday July 27, @04:58AM
I see... I see... I see an entire FB dept shared-renting a very expensive apartment for "salary purposes", then working from home and sub-letting the apartment on AirBnB.
(Score: 2) by https on Monday July 27, @05:14AM
Because for this, a more dismissive and absolute answer than 'no' is needed.
Working "from home" is working AT HOME. You have to transform part of your home into a workplace, which has both financial and psychological expense, not least of which is removing a part of your home from your personal use. At the same time, the company's expenses are reduced.
Anyone thinking I should agree to less money than before is actively huffing glue.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday July 27, @05:15AM
It's a "nationwide" survey, which makes it completely useless. Are you in Silicon Valley, earning 200k+, and you could continue your job from home after moving to Outer Bumfuck? Or are you already working in Flyover Country for a salary of maybe half what Silicon Valley pays? The first person might well take a pay cut and still earn more money. The second person, not so much.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.