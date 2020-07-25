Stories
Garmin Hit by Massive Outage After Possible Ransomware Attack

posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 27, @07:19PM
Garmin International hit by ransomware attack, global outages

CheesyMoo writes:

Multiple outlets reporting on a ransomeware attack against Garmin International

TechCrunch:
"An ongoing global outage at sport and fitness tech giant Garmin was caused by a ransomware attack, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the incident."

https://techcrunch.com/2020/07/25/garmin-outage-ransomware-sources/

The Guardian [paywall]:

"Garmin has been forced to shut down its call centres, website and some other online services after a ransomware attack encrypted the smartwatch maker's internal network and some production systems.
The US company shut down services including the official Garmin website and all customer services, including phone lines, online chat and email."

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/jul/24/smartwatch-maker-garmin-hit-by-outages-after-ransomware-attack

The Aviationist:
"The FlyGarmin app for pilots using Garmin GPS based instruments and navigation equipment experienced an outage beginning on Jul. 23, 2020, evening, Eastern Daylight Savings Time in the United States. Some sections of the website appear to have been restored after what some media outlets are calling a "ransomware attack"."
https://theaviationist.com/2020/07/25/garmin-aviation-app-and-services-down-in-ransomware-attack/

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for RandomFactor:

Garmin hit by massive outage after possible ransomware attack:

Garmin's fitness wearables like its popular Forerunner series remain disconnected after almost a day. The issue appears to be ransomware related, as hackers have reportedly locked critical internal systems.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @07:23PM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @07:23PM (#1027257)

    Use Windows.. get malware.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @07:50PM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @07:50PM (#1027267)

      Use computers. Get malware.

    • (Score: 4, Touché) by SomeGuy on Monday July 27, @08:21PM

      by SomeGuy (5632) on Monday July 27, @08:21PM (#1027283)

      Buy Internet of Trash devices... get a brick.

      Garmin's fitness wearables like its popular Forerunner series remain disconnected after almost a da

      Which, from the sound of it, has happened here. Some people just got a reminder that their internet connected toys are just one switch flip from being useless garbage.

