Garmin International hit by ransomware attack, global outages

Multiple outlets reporting on a ransomeware attack against Garmin International

TechCrunch:

"An ongoing global outage at sport and fitness tech giant Garmin was caused by a ransomware attack, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the incident."

https://techcrunch.com/2020/07/25/garmin-outage-ransomware-sources/

The Guardian [paywall]:

"Garmin has been forced to shut down its call centres, website and some other online services after a ransomware attack encrypted the smartwatch maker's internal network and some production systems.

The US company shut down services including the official Garmin website and all customer services, including phone lines, online chat and email."

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/jul/24/smartwatch-maker-garmin-hit-by-outages-after-ransomware-attack

The Aviationist:

"The FlyGarmin app for pilots using Garmin GPS based instruments and navigation equipment experienced an outage beginning on Jul. 23, 2020, evening, Eastern Daylight Savings Time in the United States. Some sections of the website appear to have been restored after what some media outlets are calling a "ransomware attack"."

https://theaviationist.com/2020/07/25/garmin-aviation-app-and-services-down-in-ransomware-attack/

