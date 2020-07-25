from the you-can't-get-there-from-here dept.
Garmin International hit by ransomware attack, global outages
Multiple outlets reporting on a ransomeware attack against Garmin International
TechCrunch:
"An ongoing global outage at sport and fitness tech giant Garmin was caused by a ransomware attack, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the incident."
https://techcrunch.com/2020/07/25/garmin-outage-ransomware-sources/
The Guardian [paywall]:
"Garmin has been forced to shut down its call centres, website and some other online services after a ransomware attack encrypted the smartwatch maker's internal network and some production systems.
The US company shut down services including the official Garmin website and all customer services, including phone lines, online chat and email."
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/jul/24/smartwatch-maker-garmin-hit-by-outages-after-ransomware-attack
The Aviationist:
"The FlyGarmin app for pilots using Garmin GPS based instruments and navigation equipment experienced an outage beginning on Jul. 23, 2020, evening, Eastern Daylight Savings Time in the United States. Some sections of the website appear to have been restored after what some media outlets are calling a "ransomware attack"."
https://theaviationist.com/2020/07/25/garmin-aviation-app-and-services-down-in-ransomware-attack/
Garmin's fitness wearables like its popular Forerunner series remain disconnected after almost a day. The issue appears to be ransomware related, as hackers have reportedly locked critical internal systems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @07:23PM (4 children)
Use Windows.. get malware.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @07:50PM (2 children)
Use computers. Get malware.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @07:56PM
Divesity hires. Get malware.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday July 27, @08:02PM
Yeah, I pine for the old days, when ransom notes were cut out by hand
REDЯUM
(Score: 4, Touché) by SomeGuy on Monday July 27, @08:21PM
Buy Internet of Trash devices... get a brick.
Which, from the sound of it, has happened here. Some people just got a reminder that their internet connected toys are just one switch flip from being useless garbage.